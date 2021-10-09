https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/shlemenko-1753812293.html

“Another weaklings kick a man”: Shlemenko – about a fight in the Moscow metro

Mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko, in an interview with Alexander Lyutikov's YouTube channel, commented on the situation with a fight in the metro between three Dagestanis

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. Mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko, in an interview with Alexander Lyutikov’s YouTube channel, commented on the situation with a fight in the subway between three Dagestanis and a Moscow resident Roman Kovalev from Moscow was beaten on the evening of October 4 in a train carriage. The video on social networks showed how three people knocked him to the floor and kicked him. Kovalev was taken to the hospital with fractures and bruises. He also added that focusing on nationality is a necessary measure. This will allow conducting educational conversations with young people to prevent this from happening in the future. The attackers have already been detained. All three had previous convictions. At the time of the attack, they were in a state of alcoholic intoxication. The court arrested the participants in the attack on charges of hooliganism, and later the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on attempted murder.

