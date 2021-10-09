Arshavin called the match of the Russian national team against Slovakia a tragedy :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the ex-footballer of the Russian national team, Russian footballers could not catch hold of the ball, the team also failed to press and did not deserve a victory

Former footballer of the Russian national football team Andrei Arshavin considers the match of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia a tragedy. He announced this to the Match TV channel.

“The Slovaks outplayed us in the middle. We couldn’t get hold of the ball. The opponent was faster, and we didn’t succeed in pressing. This match is a paradox. The Slovaks deserved to win, but in the end they lost. Not a match, but a tragedy. For us from the point of view of the game, for Slovakia from the point of view of the result, ”said Arshavin.

The match of the Russian national team against Slovakia ended with a score of 1: 0. The only goal was scored by Slovak defender Milan Škrinjar in his own net in the middle of the first half.

The Slovak national team struck 26 shots on the goal of the Russian national team, 13 of them hit the target, but the Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov did not concede a single goal.

For Valery Karpin’s team, this is the third victory in a row; in all matches under the leadership of the new head coach, the Russian national team did not concede a single goal.

In the standings of Group H, the Russian team continues to fight with Croatia for the first place. Both teams earned 16 points in 7 games.

The team will play the next game on October 11 in Slovenia.