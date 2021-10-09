Askhabadze: the match between Russia and Slovakia needs to be disassembled in the course for obtaining a license for coaches

General Director of “Fakel” Roman Askhabadze commented on the result of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match Russia – Slovakia (1: 0).

“What quality can we talk about when it was clear even before the game that with such losses (about 5-6 leading players were eliminated for one reason or another), the team and the coaching staff needed to do the impossible for a positive result. And they did it. This is the most important moment in this story. And for me this is a victory of the coaching staff, which will deviate from the quality of the game for a long time even without us, but, as for me, this match in terms of the tactical component with the above facts needs to be analyzed in the courses for obtaining a license for coaches: initially, do not deviate from their scheme , and already in the course of the game, rebuild online and achieve the main component – victory under any conditions. Is this not the coaching skill of the entire staff of the national team?

And many in a different situation would have shouted the loudest: what a victory, with such problems with the composition, bravo and so on. But this is Karpin, and he will always be treated more demandingly. He is ready for this, even despite the fact that for some of the specialists and analysts Zakharyan, Fomin, Terekhov, Sutormin and others, it turns out, is the most fighting squad one can only dream of, and not the players who first entered the field for the national team a couple of weeks or days ago, ”Askhabadze said in an interview with“ Championship ”.