Bailen’s three points helped Traktor beat Cupid: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Game day on October 9 started in the Far East – in Khabarovsk, Amur hosted Traktor.

Alexander Frolov specially for khl.ru Share this Direct link to material Print

4 – 5

Traktor beat Amur for the second time in a row

4 – 5 1: 30: 13: 1 09.10.2021 Tractor Chelyabinsk 19.Tkachev Vladimir A. 7 ‘ 07:43 In equality 6.Pulkkinen Temu nine’ 09:48 Most 88. Tertishny Nikita ten’ 10:27 Most 55 Bailen Nick twenty’ 20:32 In equality 11.Sedlak Lukas 47 ‘ 47:38 In equality

“Cupid” and “Traktor” met in Khabarovsk for the second time in three days, the first match was for the guests – 2: 0. This was the first defeat for the Tigers in October; they had previously won three matches in a row, like the Chelyabinsk team. The hosts have seriously shaken up the roster: Roman Lyubimov and Sergey Tereshchenko remained out of the application, defender Alexey Volgin made his debut today for Khabarovsk. For Traktor, the only change was the goalkeeper castling, instead of Romana Villa out on the ice Emil Garipov.

“Cupid” started the game with active pressure, but soon missed the most dangerous counterattack – Evgeny Alikin made a fantastic save. The field players of the “Tigers” promptly thanked their goalkeeper by breaking through Garipov during the next heap by efforts Danila Fayzullina. “Cupid” continued to press and simultaneously miss counterattacks, as if relying only on miracles from Alikin. However, from the throw Vladimir Tkachev point-blank the goalkeeper could not save the “tigers” – 1: 1. Following the owners, they grabbed two consecutive deletions, which mercilessly implemented Subject Pulkkinen and Nikita Tertyshny. The bright first period resulted in 30 shots on target, and Traktor made 19 – more than in the entire previous match in Khabarovsk.

Immediately after the break, the guests strengthened their advantage in the score thanks to a successful pass and a throw Nick Bailen. The “Tigers” could not figure out their defense, through which the Chelyabinsk citizens passed too easily. In general, the game has calmed down a little – it’s physically impossible to constantly play at such a speed as in the first period. In addition, the Khabarovsk residents were constantly leaving, depriving themselves of the chance to recoup. “Traktor” was very close to the fifth goal, but the special team of the minority “Amur” together with Alikin worked as selflessly as possible.

Mikhail Kravets, head coach of Amur:

– It’s a shame that in the end we were defeated. We had a very good start, a great goal, and then there were blunders and failures in defense. In addition, there was a sloppy game, deletions – all this led to washers in our goal. At the start of the second period, they conceded a goal that could not be conceded. In the final twenty minutes, the team showed: we have legs, we can run, we win martial arts and we know how to score goals. It made me happy. It is a pity that in both games against Traktor we had chances to win, but we did not use them. As an excuse, I can only say that Traktor is now in second place, and somewhere it is a more complete team. Somewhere we have not matured, have not trained to the level to defeat Traktor. Although the guys put in a lot of effort, especially in the third period. Today we missed the moment when Traktor added, and we remained resting on our laurels with the score 1: 0. If not for the fifth goal of the guests, the result would have been different. The main reason why we could catch up with Traktor today is the game in the minority. The guys survived, even with “3 on 5”, it always gives an impulse for the players.

In the third dvadtsatiminutke hosts did not give up, bombarding Garipov from different distances. At the 47th minute, the goal was reached by a heroic click Ivana Nikolishin, who scored his first goal of the season. However, “Traktor” promptly restored the status quo, pushed the puck into the goal Lukasz Sedlak. Mikhail Kravets asked for a video review, which only confirmed the legitimacy of the goal and led to the removal from Amur. In the end, he gave the audience a hot ending Alexey Volgin – first, the Tigers’ rookie scored himself, and one and a half minutes before the siren gave an assist to Alexandra Gorshkova. Traktor fought back with great difficulty, keeping the minimum advantage – 5: 4.

Anvar Gatiyatulin, head coach of Traktor:

– Tough match. The missed goals are the team’s fault, not only Emil Garipov’s. The whole team goes on the ice, including on the defensive. We will analyze the mistakes that were made. There was not enough concentration. You need to play more correctly both in the attacking zone and in your own zone. Perhaps in the ending we had some kind of reassurance. Although everyone understood that it was necessary to bring the game to the end. Concentration was not enough.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Nick Bailen

He fully compensated for his unsuccessful actions in the first game with the Tigers, gaining 3 (1 + 2) points.

Alexey Volgin

In the end, Cupid almost saved, scoring a goal and giving an assist in the debut match for the club.

Nikita Tertyshny

By tradition, he was one of the brightest players, having chalked up 2 (1 + 1) points.