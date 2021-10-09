BC CSKA signed a contract with former NBA player Kenette Farid. Sport-Express

Kenette Farid is a socially adapted version of Dennis Rodman.

CSKA blew up the European transfer market on Saturday with the signing of Kenneth Farid. The ex-Denver player has signed a two-month contract with an option to extend until the end of the season. In other words, Farid will replace the injured Nikola Milutinov, and then we’ll see.

Farid’s transfer to CSKA is perhaps the loudest basketball transfer in the history of modern Russia. Let’s just list his playing achievements: the 2014 world champion in the USA, got into the symbolic team of the tournament; was close to entering the final Dream-team line-up for the Games in Rio 2016; Received $ 50 million over four seasons from Denver in 2015; had a great student career, was selected in the first round of the draft; became the MVP of the NBA Rookie Match at the All-Star 2013 Weekend and entered the 2011/12 Rookie Team. True, it’s not so easy to immediately remember when a heavy forward / center played at the highest level, and he completely missed the 2020/21 season.

Takeoff and misery

After winning the 2012 Games, US coach Mike Krzhizhevski understood that the team needed an adrenaline rush. The boredom and ease with which the Americans played in London almost led to defeat by Spain in the final. Instead of all the annoying Carmelo, LeBron and Wade, the stars of tomorrow came: Curry, Thompson, Harden, Davis, Irving, Cousins ​​… But who on the team that beat everyone at the 2014 World Cup by 30+ difference was the key element? Entered the top 3 in terms of performance and became the best in rebounds? It’s about Kenneth Farid. A player without a throw, with little or no dribbling. Farid knows nothing (at the highest level) except for playing pick-and-rolls, box-outs (cutting off a player with his back when fighting for a rebound) and screens. But it was in him that Krzhizhevsky saw that missing link.

The summer of 2014 was a turning point in Farid’s career. Kenneth’s super game in Spain was bought by the Denver bosses, who gave their striker $ 50 million over four seasons. Alas, this decision turned out to be short-sighted. All the progress that he had before (from season to season) stopped abruptly. For three seasons in a row, Farid was permanently dissatisfied, complained that he was not liked, and constantly clashed with the coaches. And all this against the background of roughly the same spirit of unstable game.

In 2018, Denver parted with a first-round pick to knock off Farid. So with a contract of $ 14 million for the 2018/19 season, the forward became the penultimate player in Brooklyn’s rotation. Earning more than all the young Nets leaders combined. None of it worked out well. The forward came out only during junk time, and was expelled in the middle of the season. This was served by one unpleasant incident. Farid was accused of possessing more than two ounces of marijuana (over 60 grams) that were found in his car.

The player was picked up by Houston, for which he played 25 matches. Farid’s NBA career (so far) has come to an end. After that, he made a short visit to China, where he played for local Zhejiang, completely missed last season, and this summer played for Portland in the NBA Summer League. The forward started the current season in Puerto Rican Leones de Ponce (on average in three games he scored 12 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2 assists).

Why is Farid cool?

The man has long been in the NBA’s top 5 for offensive rebounds, which were converted into points. These are the points of the second, third, fifth chance that the team gets after rebounding on the offensive. Such hits are an important psychological factor for any team. Plus his explosive bipedal jump. With a double or even triple pick-and-roll, this is always a great option for the “little ones”. Since the days of Denis Rodman, there has not been a player in the NBA who did not meet the generally accepted norms in his position, but nevertheless gives good numbers.

At Denver, his talent was fully revealed when he played under Nene (7th draft, All-Star participant). The moving center drew attention to himself, and Farid got the opportunity to implement his skills. But when Nikola Jokich joined the team, Farid’s role dropped dramatically. Against his background, it was even more striking that Kevin does not know how to throw from the “paint”. This does not fit in with modern basketball in the NBA. Perhaps, in Europe, Kenneth will be able to show something. And, for example, he will repeat the career of Tornike Shengelia, who turned out to be of no use to anyone in the NBA, but became a star in Europe.

Supports minorities

Farid is also known for being the first NBA player to join Athlete Ally in 2013, an organization that fights homophobia in sports. Kenneth also posted videos on YouTube campaigning for the legalization of same-sex partnerships in the state of Colorado, where Denver is based. The videos aroused interest not only for the position of the athlete, but also for the fact that he made a kind of coming out, saying that he had two mothers. Together with the athlete, his biological mother, Vodda Farid, and her partner Carol Copeland, whom Kenneth calls his second mother, starred in the video. The women entered into a civil partnership in New Jersey in 2002 when the basketball player was 14 years old.

“I have two mothers, and I love both of them,” the player noted in an interview with The New York Times. – I respect and support them in all respects. I want all members of the LGBT community, be they parents, players, coaches or fans, to feel at home in the NBA.

He also became the first player from all the professional leagues in the US to move to China after the high-profile statement by Houston general manager Daryl Morey, which almost cost the league the loss of the Asian market.… This suggests that Kenneth is not afraid of anything, knows how to break down barriers. Wouldn’t it all come out sideways for him in our conservative society?