“Before the morning workout, Tutberidze and Gleikhengauz told to roll lightweight content. And I decided that I wouldn’t arise anymore, ”says Alena Kostornaya – Figure skating

European champion Alena Kostornaya commented on her performance in the short program at the Finlandia Trophy tournament, Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva reports.

– I am happy with everything, enjoyed it, skated lightweight content, but so far decided so. When? Before the morning training session, Daniil Markovich told me that he and Eteri Georgievna had decided that so far. And I decided that I would not arise again and would just do as I was told.

– It was in Finland two years ago that your triple axel premiered. Did you go with a desire to repeat?

– In principle, now I am going to this tournament with great desire – to repeat my success and that year, because I would like to experience all this again.

– I remember that start, right?

– Still not remembered, to stand on a pedestal.

– You have a thigh in teips, don’t you think?

– No, no, this is a special silicone. I glue it so that I do not get hurt when I fall. These are not some kind of injuries, I just specially buy such a square of silicone, it is not very voluminous, but at the same time if I fall on the knuckles of the thighs, which are usually knocked off from us, then I will not damage myself, because it protects very well …

They usually put it in a shoe, but I thought of using it like this. My idea, I just decided that it is better than sticking some cups – less likely that it will come off.

– In training, all forces are put on the triple axel – or are you looking closely at the quadruples too?

– No, now I will not teach quada, I want to concentrate all my efforts on honing the programs and elements that are in my programs, – said Kostornaya.