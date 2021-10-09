Ben Affleck and J. Lo ignore each other on Instagram

Neither the actor nor the singer are subscribed to each other on the social network, but the situation may change soon.

The whole world is following the love affair of 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck and 52-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez, revived 17 years after the breakup. However, as it turned out, the couple, despite hot feelings, including in public, did not monitor each other at all on social networks, which immediately caused the fans of celebrities to doubt the sincerity of their love, writes TMZ.

Despite the fact that on her birthday, Lopez finally confirmed the affair with Affleck by publishing a photo of a kiss on a superyacht in Saint-Tropez, she did not mark the actor either in the photo or in the publication. A few months later, the journalists decided to check how things are now for subscriptions, and it turned out that a search for both names on the respective star pages shows that “the user was not found.”

Affleck has 94 followers, including his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, GQ magazine, and Pearl Street Films, which he owns with Matt Damon. In turn, Lopez has 1320 subscriptions, including 21 fan pages.

The only time Lopez showed any kind of activity on Instagram towards Affleck was her like under the picture of the actor on Ben’s fan account.

In one of her last publications, Jennifer commended the film “The Last Duel”, in which her beloved starred, but she did not mention his name.

Such “coldness” in social networks between the couple is explained by the fact that when they first started dating in the early 2000s, Instagram did not exist yet, so after so many years after breaking up and getting back together, Ben and J.Lo prefer live communication rather than likes in social networks.

Ben and Jennifer prefer live communication outside of social networks

True, observers note, it is possible that they will subscribe to each other, given that they will soon be separated. Both have very busy work schedules for the fall. Ben will travel to Texas to shoot “The Hypnotic” this week, and Jennifer will fly to Canada in October to work on her new film, whose title has not yet been released.

Given the upcoming breakup and months of work away from each other, the lovers, according to insiders, plan to spend a vacation together, while giving enough time to the children.

“They both will have a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is children. She makes it special for them. Ben also wants to be with his children,” the source said.

We will remind, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first appeared as a couple, appearing together on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.