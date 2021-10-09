Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas tried to steal Britney Spears’ boyfriend

The ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck, and part-time the star of the comedy detective Knives Out, is a selective girl. The actress clearly does not want to meet with just anyone.

After a 10-month romance with Affleck, which ended in January of this year, it was not just anyone on the horizon that appeared on the horizon, but Tinder Vice President Paul Bukadakis.

Interestingly, the actress’s reputation is not very clean: evil tongues in Hollywood call her “an ever-hungry second-class actress who is ready to date any rich and famous handsome man, if only he is useful.”

Meanwhile, for several years now, blogs have existed on the Internet, the authors of which have anonymously leaked the latest Hollywood gossip, 99% of which ultimately turn out to be true.

And so, interesting information appeared there. Sources found out that Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asgari was planning to escape from the unsuspecting singer. Allegedly, he was already very tired of all this gimmick with paternal control: Britney has been trying for 13 years to get rid of the custody of her own father, which she was appointed by the court after her mental health problems. Recall that Jamie Spears not only controls all the finances of his 39-year-old daughter, but also, according to rumors, is putting a spoke in the wheels of their relationship with Asgari.

Asgari, who at the very least achieved some popularity, was going to throw off this cross. And he was not going to escape under the wing to anyone, namely to Ana de Armas. Sources are silent about where these two could have met, but Anya allegedly also liked the 27-year-old fitness trainer and at the end of May they even managed to go on a secret date.

However, this romance was not destined to happen. This is because the actress found Sam not publicized enough for her persona. In addition, according to the assurances of the source, the agent of the actress, having learned about the meetings of Romeo and Juliet, forbade Armas to approach Asgari for a cannon shot. He explained to the actress that if journalists find out about this, the connection with Britney’s boyfriend will simply ruin Armas’s career.