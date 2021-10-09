Bob Hartley explains how Avangard can end a losing streak

Head coach of HC “Avangard” Bob Hartley shared his expectations from the upcoming match with Spartak, and also commented on a series of three defeats. Omsk people are out of the playoff zone.

Spartak is a very dangerous team. They have masters in attack. They were joined by Virtanen, he shoots great. We just need to show our hockey.

I see progress. The result is not yet what we would like to see, but I like the improvements in our actions. There is still a long way to go, and we are heading in the right direction. I believe in it. The atmosphere in the team is good, the guys are united, they want to win. We are proud to represent our club. With the arrival of Alexander Krylov and other members of the leadership, we managed to build a culture of striving to win. We do not accept defeat. In the match against Barys, there were many chances at the opponent’s goal, which we could convert to 3-4 goals. There are destructive moments, the guys are trying, but when there is a series of defeats, you suddenly start to doubt yourself. You only need a few successful matches to get back on track, and then everything will be in order, ”- Hartley quotes the official website of Omsk.