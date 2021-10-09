Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Maria Sharapova and other stars at the US Open final

Yesterday New York hosted not only one of the most important musical events, but also sports events – the US Open Championship final. The 2021 US Open was won for the first time in his career by 25-year-old Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev. He became the third Russian in history who managed to take the Grand Slam. His predecessors were Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Daniel won 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4 in a little over two hours.

Hundreds of spectators witnessed the tense game between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic – the stands, surprisingly, were almost filled to capacity, which sports fans have not seen for a long time. Among them were dozens of celebrities: Leonardo DiCaprio, who came to watch the game with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, tennis player Maria Sharapova, actors Alec Baldwin, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, Ben Stiller and many others.

With rare exceptions, all the celebrities were without masks and the most vivid expressions of emotions got on the footage: for example, if Maria Sharapova was very pleased with the play of her compatriot, then the rest, especially the star of “Twilight” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek, was extremely upset by what was happening.

Maria Sharapova

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Alec Baldwin

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper

Paul Wesley

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Joseph Mazzelo and Rami Malek

Kate Hudson with her husband

Joseph Mazzelo and Rami Malek

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Ben Stiller with his wife

Isabelle Huppert

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev