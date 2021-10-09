Cardano Tax Evasion (ADA) Traders Come Under Scrutiny in Japan | Blockchain24

A recent report from the Japanese financial agency Nikkei says Japan’s tax agencies are focusing on tax-evading cryptocurrency traders.

After extensive scrutiny in the Kanto region and other parts of the country, it was found that they had not paid 1.4 billion yen ($ 12.6 million).

According to the person involved in the investigation, people from cities such as Saitama, Tochigi, Gunma, Niigata and Nagano mostly profited from buying and selling Cardano. The tax authorities identified 670,000 yen ($ 6 million) in understated taxes.

ADA traders either did not declare their profits or evaded taxes by deception.

According to the tax accountant quoted by Nikkei, many people have benefited from the rapid rise in the price of Cardano in 2021.

Regional tax bureaus have conducted six audits related to cryptocurrencies so far. The Kanto-based company has been tracking ADA transactions for years, according to the report.

However, with total transaction volume hitting 5 trillion yen ($ 39 billion) in May, this may seem like a more daunting task. Given that over 90 percent of those who participated in the initial Cardano Coin Offering (ICO) were from Japan, it should come as no surprise that the popular cryptocurrency project is often referred to as the “Japanese Ethereum”.

However, until recently, it was only possible to trade ADA on foreign exchanges like Binance because of strict rules. ADA became available for trading in Japan on the Bitpoint exchange at the end of August.