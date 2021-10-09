Carlos Sainz: We are ready to win back!

In Turkey, Charles Leclair qualified fourth. Carlos Sainz made it to the second session, but did not participate in it – due to the penalty, he still starts last …

Charles Leclair (4th): “I am satisfied with the qualification. The fourth place is a good result for the team. I lost only to those who occupy the first three lines in the individual standings, and it is still difficult for us to fight with them. Today we have achieved the maximum from the car.

At the beginning of qualification it was not easy – this weekend my car is set to low downforce – that’s what you need in the race, and I hope that tomorrow it will help us overtake. Today the car was slipping on a wet track, and I had to deal with it.

It’s good that at the end of the second part of qualification Carlos was there and I took the slipstream behind his car. We worked as a team, which helped me get to the final. I am happy with the last lap in the third session and am looking forward to the race. If it’s dry, we have a good chance. “

Carlos Sainz (15th): “It’s a pity that we didn’t manage to compete for a good result in qualifying, because the car is fast on a dry track. It is difficult to come to terms with such a decision, but I understand that it is better now to serve the penalty and get a more efficient engine in the remaining races.

We worked perfectly today. In the first part of the qualification, we calculated all the risks in order to confidently advance to the second and remove one of the opponents from the further struggle – he turned out to be Daniel Riccardo. In the second session I stayed in the pits and hit the track at the right time to help Charles with the slipstream during his Meduim lap.

Tomorrow everything depends on the behavior of the car in traffic and on whether we can win back without overloading the tires. We had a good pace all weekend. Forward!”

Laurent Meckis, sports director: “The qualification was tense, the fight was very tight, and the result showed that we were well prepared for this Grand Prix. It was difficult to control all the variables, take into account the weather and choose the level of downforce, especially on Charles’s car. He did a great job and stayed calm even when the situation seemed difficult, and at the end of the session he drove a great circle.

Carlos showed a team spirit. Yesterday he worked according to his own program, which was very useful for us. Hopefully tomorrow she will help us do better. Today Carlos also helped when the need arose. We understand that points are awarded on Sunday and that it will be difficult to work with rubber in the race, but as always we will do our best. “