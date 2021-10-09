Casey Affleck on the separation of his brother Ben and Ana de Armas: “She’s a godsend for everyone”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas / Casey Affleck

Earlier this week, the press became aware of the separation of 48-year-old Ben Affleck and 32-year-old Ana de Armas. According to rumors, the couple broke off their relationship almost a year after the beginning of the romance at the initiative of Ana. And while Russian fans are attacking Ben’s social networks, advising him to forget his former lover forever and offering to treat him with delicious borscht as a consolation, his younger brother Casey admits that Ben and Ana can still give a second chance to their relationship.

I can’t even say if they finally broke up. I would leave them the opportunity to express themselves on this matter,

– stated Casey in a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Casey Affleck also shared what advice he gave his older brother based on his experience (he divorced Summer Phoenix in 2017 and has been single since then). Affleck Jr. asked Ben and Ana to think carefully about their decision to break up, reminding them that a solitary quarantine is far from fun.

Ben and Casey Affleck

Casey gave the former lover of his brother a positive characteristic and expressed confidence that she would definitely not be alone for a long time:

I think Ana is the sweetest, funniest, smartest and most charming person. I think she will have no problem finding a boyfriend. She’s just a godsend for anyone. As for Ben, I will definitely help him with everything, but I don’t think he will have any problems.

Ana de Armas

Recall that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck met on the set of the movie “Deep Waters”, and publicly announced their romance last spring. Many noted that next to Ana, Ben literally glows with happiness. The actor even introduced his new lover to his mother and three children from a previous marriage with actress Jennifer Garner.

Recently, rumors appeared in the press about the imminent wedding of Ana and Ben: these conversations began after the paparazzi noticed in new pictures the ring on the actress’s very finger, reminiscent of an engagement ring. Affleck and Armas broke up allegedly because the actress no longer wanted to live in Los Angeles, while Ben did not want to leave this city because his children live in it. At least, this version of the breakup of the couple was presented to the press by insiders.