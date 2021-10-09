Chris Hemsworth shared a recipe for his ideal shape in preparation for Evacuation

Tanya Goncharenko. September 9, 2021

In order to get himself in proper shape for the filming of the second part of the movie “Evacuation” Chris Hemsworth began intensive training.

The actor shared the video and the program he is doing on his Instagram page.

“Preparing for the sequel to Evacuation for Netflix. Moved from heavy weight training to much more functional movement to increase agility, strength and speed. Do this little workout and let the lungs cry for mercy!” Chris captioned the video.

Recall that the first part of “Evacuation” was filmed by the Russo brothers and came out last year. According to the plot, the mercenary Tyler Rake was supposed to take the son of a crime boss from Southeast Asia to a safe place.

Joe and Anthony Russo are still working on the sequel. The filming was supposed to take place in Australia, in the homeland of Hemsworth, but due to the increased frequency of cases of Covid-19, they were transferred to Europe.

The premiere of the second part will take place in 2022.