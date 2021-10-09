Commentator Orlov urged Karpin to “show tact” in relation to Dziuba :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the journalist, the striker is really not physically ready to play two halves, and this can be seen from his movements on the field.

Gennady Orlov

The well-known commentator Gennady Orlov believes that the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin and striker Artem Dzyuba should establish relations. He stated this on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg”.

“Dziuba has no friendly attitude and disposition towards Karpin. And Karpin has no friendship with Dzyuba. But they must rise above that. This is the national team. Do your best for our fans, please us. I appeal to both. They should throw out all their selfish manifestations to hell! ”Orlov said.

In addition, he said that Karpin and Dziuba should go down in the history of football, “at least in Russia.” “One should show off pedagogical tact, and the other – dedication on the football field. If this does not happen, we will all lose from this, ”the journalist said.

At the same time, the journalist said that Dziuba really did not get the optimal physical shape “He is bright, he can score. But physically Artyom is not ready for two halves, I can see it from his movements on the football field. While you may not be ready, go out and play passionately. He had such matches, “Orlov said.

The journalist is confident that the return of Dziuba will benefit the Russian national team. “He had a psychological breakdown, devastation, and this is normal for a creative person. It happens that you want to throw everything to hell, and then it slowly passes, “said the commentator. He also noted that Karpin should feel it and do better for “all fans”. “They have to do better for all of us, fans, football fans. And if they think about themselves, it will be very bad, ”he added.

Artem Dziuba was not called up to the September training camp of the national team. Later, Valery Karpin added him to the extended list for the October matches. However, Dziuba refused to participate in the matches of the Russian national team, as he did not gain optimal physical shape.