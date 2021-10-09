Conclusions of September Cardano Summit in Wyoming | Blockchain24

Last month in Wyoming, the Cardano Foundation hosted a summit filled with many great projects to look forward to. Let’s take a look at some interesting news and ideas from the 2021 Cardano Summit.

The platform is working to raise the level of cryptocurrency and NFT by teaming up with esports platform Rival, and they are also teaming up with Veritree, providing blueprints and plans for climate recovery in a positive way, promising to plant 1 million trees.

Dawn of a new era for Cardano

The Cardano Foundation has been making headlines for quite some time this year as it has become the 3rd largest growing cryptocurrency in the world. Dubbed the “Ethereum killer”, Cardano has announced new partnerships that its community hopes will spur the adoption and use of the Cardano blockchain.

“Our goal at the Cardano Foundation is to provide those on the cusp of social and technological change with the tools they need to create new opportunities and make a positive impact. Strategically, the partnerships announced today serve to create the fundamental structures that Cardano needs to thrive, both corporate and technical. Our new ecosystem partners span the range of challenges and opportunities at the forefront of today’s global society, including climate change, NFT, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and digital identity, and they will play a key role in helping us realize our vision. ” said Frederick Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation.

One of the exciting new partnerships announced during the summit was the deal with esports platform Rival, which has signed contracts with the NBA, NFL and EPL Pro teams. Cardano is also partnering with Veritree, a restoration-oriented technology company that uses blockchain to help green organizations specializing in tree planting and various environmental projects. They also mentioned their collaboration with the financial technology venture capital studio and the URB union bank in the Philippines, as well as the multi-award-winning technology company AID-TECH.



ADA: Cardano Holds $ 2.26: ADA-USD on TradingView.com