Controversial Johnny Depp movie hits streaming

Although it is October, and horror movies are likely to be popular, it looks like some people really like this particular Johnny Depp movie.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” 2005, in which Depp starred as Willie Wonka, is now ranked in the top five films on HBO Max. According to FlixPatrol, the project is ranked 4th among the most popular in the world after Mean Girls, “Crimson mint” and “Pornology, or Cutie like you”… He is ahead of such famous films as “Argument”, “Fast and the Furious”, “Diary” and “Hangover”…

Screen adaptation of the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” divided into two camps fans of the franchise. The picture differs significantly from the famous 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Gene Wilder as Wonka.

In reimagining the story, Wonka Depp is much darker and much more confident. The 2005 adaptation also follows the original material more closely, focusing on a child named Charlie finding a ticket to a tour of Wonka’s Factory. Once there, Charlie, his grandfather, the other children, and their parents experience misfortune.

Unlike the first film, which seemed to appeal to both critics and audiences – it received 91% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes – Depp’s project was generally not well received by fans. Despite an 83 percent rating from over 200 critics, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has only 51% of the audience.

It is already known that the new version of Willie Wonka will be played by Timothy Shalome. It will be a prequel directed by Paul King (Paddington). The premiere is scheduled for March 17, 2023.