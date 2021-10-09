Croatia was not prevented by Modric’s unbeaten penalty, Slovenia has a new star, Müller brought victory to Germany – 09/10/2021

A source: Reuters

Slovenia has a new star

Croatia, with Modric, who returned to the squad, expectedly won in Cyprus, and it was the Real Madrid midfielder who gave another ingenious pass, which Perisic took advantage of moments before the end of the first half. Before that, the “checkers” were unlucky, and Kramaric looked like the main loser of the first half. His goal was canceled after the intervention of the VAR, after which another strike of the striker at point-blank was able to block the defender.

When, at the beginning of the second half, Kramaric was shot down in the penalty area, Modric already missed the opportunity to bury the intrigue and did not convert the penalty. Finally, the questions were removed in the end, when Guardiol defender scored, and ex-Rubin forward Livaya finished off the hosts in the added time by the referee.

As for Slovenia, with which Russia will play in the next round, Ilicic looked great for the Balkan team. His first goal in Malta seems to look simple, but like a masterful team-mate of Alexey Miranchuk in Atalanta, he shot from under him into the near corner! This shot set the tone for the game, and after the break, the Slovenes worked to improve the difference between goals scored and conceded. On this segment, it is necessary to note Lovrich, who made the assistant hat-trick. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Austria, played for its youth team against Russia in the qualifier for the 2019 European Championship, and is now becoming a star in his historic homeland. It is worth recalling that Lovric’s goals brought the Slovenes victories over Malta and Croatia.

AND V H NS M O 1. Croatia 7 5 1 1 11-1 16 2. Russia 7 5 1 1 11-4 16 3. Slovenia 7 3 1 3 8-7 ten 4. Slovakia 7 2 3 2 7-6 nine 5. Malta 7 1 1 5 6-15 4 6. Cyprus 7 1 1 5 1-11 4

October 11. Slovenia – RUSSIA, Croatia – Slovakia, Cyprus – Malta.

Bavarians rescued Flick

When Hansi Flick won the first three matches as head coach of Germany with a total score of 12: 0, there was a strong feeling that no miracles, like a home defeat from the Macedonians, would happen to the Germans. However, the Romanians decided to unpleasantly surprise the favorite, and Haji did it best of all. The son of the famous football player at the entrance to the penalty area rocked two defenders with feints and stumped Ter Stegen with a futsal toe kick.

However, in the second half, Germany still achieved its goal, and this was an unusual event. In principle, this team loses very rarely in tournament matches on its own field, so a strong-willed victory with a gap to the break is only the second in history, and the first happened against Estonia back in 1937! The turning point was the attack, in which Royce rolled the ball to Gnabry, who scored his 20th goal for the national team from behind the penalty area. An amazing performance for a player who is not a center striker, because previously the best rate of fire in thirty games at this level was demonstrated exclusively by the legends of German football – Gerd Müller, Fritz Walter and Klaus Fischer.

And a difficult victory for the leader of the group was brought by other former players of Flick in “Bavaria”: Müller, who had completed a great discount when serving a corner, and Muller, who had no right to miss. The veteran, who missed the September cycle due to injury, showed himself perfectly as a joker, also celebrating a small anniversary and scoring the 40th goal in the national team. There could have been more if Joachim Loew hadn’t ignored the best German player in the Bundesliga up until Euro 2020.

As for the Armenian national team, which was sensationally leading after the spring segment, and scored two points in three rounds in September, having failed to beat even Liechtenstein at home, Joaquin Caparros’ team got a high-quality joker. They started talking last summer that the Argentinean Selarayan would change his citizenship, but only now the footballer, who played brightly at home, as well as in Mexico and MLS, finally made his debut in the national team of the country of his ancestors.

And the first pancake did not come out lumpy, as the 29-year-old footballer became the author of an assist to the midfielder of “Kairat” Oganesyan. But the lost victory cost Armenia the second place. Now, with an equal number of points, it is occupied by Macedonia due to additional indicators.

AND V H NS M O 1. Germany 7 6 0 1 19-3 eighteen 2. North. Macedonia 7 3 3 1 15-6 12 3. Armenia 7 3 3 1 8-10 12 4. Romania 7 3 1 3 10-8 ten 5. Iceland 7 1 2 4 7-15 5 6. Liechtenstein 7 0 1 6 2-19 1

October 11. North Macedonia – Germany, Romania – Armenia, Iceland – Liechtenstein.

Turkey was not helped by a new coach and Holann’s absence

In the central match of the day, this group of Norway lacked the main forwards – Holann and Serlot. Turkey received an emotional charge after being appointed head coach of Stefan Kunz, who had a chance to lead the Russian team. The hosts turned on crazy pressure, which earned them an early goal when Cengiz Yunder brought Aktyurkoglu, who had distinguished himself for the first time at such a level, to the empty net.

But still, today’s Turks are unstable both in terms of play and in terms of emotions. Even at their own goal, they can punch in such a way that only the bar will save. A positional error at the “standard” turned into a return goal from Torsvedt. The draw was in favor of the Scandinavians, who retained the second place.

As for the Dutch, they, albeit with a minimal advantage, took their toll in Latvia, and when the starting lineups were announced, it was even possible not to accept bets on who would become the author of the first goal. This year, Ajax midfielder Klassen did it in the orange’s fourth match!

After Louis van Gaal’s return, his team became the sole leader of the group. In the game of the Montenegrins, it is worth noting not only the scoring double of the ex-Dynamo player Bechirai, but also the assist of Rubin’s midfielder Hakshabanovic.

AND V H NS M O 1. Netherlands 7 5 1 1 23-6 16 2. Norway 7 4 2 1 13-6 fourteen 3. Turkey 7 3 3 1 17-14 12 4. Montenegro 7 3 2 2 11-9 eleven 5. Latvia 7 1 2 4 7-11 5 6. Gibraltar 7 0 0 7 3-28 0

Wales nearly buried a goalkeeper’s own goal

The leadership of Belgium, which suffered a fiasco in the semifinals of the League of Nations the day before, is not in danger. The Red Devils have twice as many points as the Czech Republic and Wales, and their draw is more likely in favor of the Welsh, who have a game in hand. This team should be commended for their character and for not breaking down after the wild own goal of the goalkeeper Ward, who awkwardly handled a pass from his partner to his own goal.

Whoever in this group has no chance of anything is Belarus, which continues to fall. Having lost to the Estonians, our neighbors suffered a fifth defeat in a row and dropped to the last place.

AND V H NS M O 1. Belgium 6 5 1 0 21-4 16 2. Czech Republic 6 2 2 2 10-9 eight 3. Wales 5 2 2 1 7-7 eight 4. Estonia 5 1 1 3 8-15 4 5. Belarus 6 1 0 5 6-17 3

October 11. Belarus – Czech Republic, Estonia – Wales.