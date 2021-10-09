CSKA defeated the reigning Euroleague champion on a visit – 09.10.2021

CSKA started unsuccessfully in the current Euroleague. In the first round, the army team visited Milan and lost by 10 points. Plus, in this game, CSKA also lost to Nikola Milutinov (he injured his leg and was out of action for a month). It would be very useful for the army team to have a match against some simpler opponent in order to get involved in the season. But the calendar brought CSKA together with the reigning Euroleague champion Anadolu Efes. Moreover, in Istanbul, where, for example, last season CSKA lost by 30 points. Following CSKA lost to Anadol Efes also in the semifinals of the Final Four. So the psychological advantage, more than the one usually attributed to the owners of the sites, was on the side of the Istanbulites.

But CSKA started the game very solidly. Johannes Vogtmann opened up from an unexpected side, managing not only to score, but also to distribute passes. Tornike Shengelia was very effective. The hosts’ game was most often based on a simple principle – in any incomprehensible situation to give the ball to Vasily Mitsich. The one, unlike Shane Larkin, who threw the first goal from the field almost half an hour after its start, justified hopes. But this was enough only to keep close to CSKA. And at the beginning of the third quarter, the same Vogtmann gave two accurate long-range hits, and CSKA had a 10-point surplus. Iffe Lundberg’s quick pass added two more points to it. And when CSKA breaks away so much, then even a team of the level of Anadolu Efes inevitably has unnecessary excitement. It was not long in coming. And no matter how hard the owners’ mentor Ergin Ataman tried to cheer up his team, she could not get out of the emergency mode. And yet, CSKA did not manage to achieve an easy victory. The ataman still found a way to light the team up, the hosts got together and almost escaped – less than a minute before the end, only two remained from CSKA’s advantage, which reached 15 points during the game. In the end, everything was decided in an extremely nervous ending, where CSKA turned out to be luckier. CSKA won with a score of 100: 96.

UNICS and AS Monaco have already met this year: in the European Cup final, getting into which they secured their participation in the main European Cup. At that time, the citizens of Kazan were weaker. However, it was rash to project the outcome of the April meetings onto the current ones. UNICS is not at all what it was six months ago, as it changed almost the entire roster. Monaco has also changed a lot, having warmed up Mike James, who, after a scandalous departure from CSKA during last season, tried to gain a foothold in the National Basketball Association, did not achieve success and returned to Europe. But James, despite his difficult character (before his expulsion from CSKA, he also did not take root in Milan), is a player who, if necessary, can decide the outcome of matches alone. So, in his person, Monaco got an obvious boost, which UNICS had to somehow neutralize.

Note that this season the Kazan team met with strong opponents with varying success. UNICS played twice with Lokomotiv-Kuban (in the VTB United League Super Cup and in the first round of the regular league championship) and was stronger in both cases. But in two meetings with Zenit (in the Super Cup and in the first round of the Euroleague regular season) Kazan lost, showing in both cases an indistinct game with unusually sharp declines. The unpleasant tendency of the current UNICS to slip for no apparent reason was probably noted by the coaching staff of “Monaco”.

However, this time Kazan residents did without sharp drawdowns, clearly betting on reliability. And after a perfectly equal two-quarters, UNICS seemed to be rewarded for its patience. The hosts had a good match and both Brown – Lorenzo and John, and Mario Hezona, and at some point UNICS ran ahead (the hosts won the third quarter with a score of 23:11) and left for the last break with an advantage of 8 points. But in less than three minutes, nothing remained of UNICS’s advantage. And after all, there was no hero in the Monaco line-up. The same James played quite an ordinary match. But thanks to team efforts, Monaco returned to the game and, in fact, had to win in regulation time. James just had to hit two free throws. But he ended up alone, the match spilled over into overtime, which UNICS unconditionally lost, losing in the match with a score of 80:88.