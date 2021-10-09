Czech Republic 2-2 Wales, Danny Ward’s own goal video, World Cup 2022 qualifier, 8 October 2021

While we were watching the suffering of the Russian national team in the match with Slovakia, 10 more games of the 2022 World Cup qualification were played in parallel. When there are so many meetings, something unusual is bound to happen. It happened!

So, the Czech Republic accepted Wales. To understand the picture: the teams ended up in the qualifying group for Belgium and are fighting with each other for the second place to play in the joints. That is the most important match. Guests arrived in Prague without their main star – Gareth Bale, who was injured in September and was out of action for a couple of months. But the luck of the Czechs did not end there.

On the 49th minute, with the score 1: 1, well known to us from playing for Spartak Alex Kral tried to develop an attack, but he was robbed Aaron Ramsey… The Welsh midfielder took a couple more steps and passed a pass to the goalkeeper Danny Ward, and that one had an eclipse. The ball bounced off the goalkeeper’s leg into the post, Ward tried to correct the mistake and instead made the situation worse. Comic own goal. Passing to the goalkeeper on target, like Ramsey, is impossible, but Ward’s actions cannot be explained. Just take a look.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video in Twitter account “Match TV”.

The Wales national team still saved themselves, and along with Ward’s psyche. The result is 2: 2. The Czechs and Welsh continue to fight for the second place in the group, having the same number of points, while the latter have a match in reserve. They can no longer catch up with the Belgians. They came off by an insane eight points and practically guaranteed themselves a direct ticket to the World Championship.

By the way, a few years ago Ward was listed in Liverpool with another lover of “imports” – Loris Karius… Coincidence?