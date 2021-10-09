Different, but together: celebrities who chose ordinary people as life companions

George and Amal Clooney

Celebrities often start families with people from their own circle. In a life filled with filming, glamorous parties and premieres, there aren’t many chances to meet an ordinary person anywhere in a cafe. And many stars, not without reason, fear the interest of exclusively mercantile persons in themselves, who will love their bank account, and not themselves. If the partner has similar fees, then the risk seems minimal.

And yet, many stars met their fate not on the set. Thanks to a lucky chance, they met people of ordinary professions who were far from show business, and connected their lives with them. We talk about some of these pairs in our material.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer (married since 1978)

It can be assumed that one of the most famous and influential actresses in Hollywood would want to marry an equally famous and influential actor. But Meryl Streep chose the sculptor Don Gummer as her companion, who, although he is a creative person, was far from the glamorous Hollywood party.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Meryl met him under very sad circumstances. Then she mourned the death of her lover, actor John Casale, who died of cancer. Brother Merrill brought a friend to help pack, and that friend was Don. A correspondence began between him and Meryl, and soon Streep moved in with him. Six months after John’s death, Merrill married Hammer. The couple have four children.

First, I’m going to thank Don, because when you thank your husband at the end of your speech, they cover it up with music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our life he gave me,

– said Streep, receiving the Oscar in 2012.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso (married since 2005)

Damon met Barroso when he was filming “Stuck in You” in Miami, when Luciana was working as a bartender at the local bar Miami’s Crobar. The actor was dragged there by members of the film crew, who decided to rest after a hard day.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon

They said, “Come on,” and they kind of dragged me along with them. And I literally saw her across the crowded hall. I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if this had not happened. So when you are tired, relax and go to the bar and you can meet your wife,

– said Matt on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

In 2013, the actor and his wife exchanged wedding vows again in a romantic setting on the island of St. Lucia. Matt and Luciana have three common daughters, Luciana also has a daughter from their first marriage.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman (married since 2012)

It cannot be said that Adam Shulman was a completely stranger in the film industry, but he was clearly not the most successful person in the “dream factory”. Schulman started out as an actor, but his own career has not worked out at all, especially when compared with the success of Anne Hathaway, winner of the Oscars. But the different status did not prevent them from finding a common language. They met at the 2008 Palm Springs Film Festival through a mutual friend.

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway

The chemistry between them was so obvious that Hathaway told her boyfriend, “I’m going to marry this man.”

I think he thought I was a little nuts, which is of course true, but I’m also pretty cute. From the second meeting with him, I knew that he is the love of my life,

– recalled Ann’s acquaintance.

Well, Shulman switched from cinema to jewelry and launched his own brand, James Banks, which came in handy when he proposed in 2011. Shulman took part in the creation of a six-carat diamond engagement ring.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth (married since 2011)

Jim Toth, a Hollywood agent, showed himself from the very first minute of his meeting with Reese Witherspoon. He saved her from the harassment of a slightly overused guy at one of the parties.

Please excuse my friend. He just got over the breakup

Were the first words that Jim said to Reese.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon

They hit it off immediately and got married a year later. He continued his career as an agent at the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles, where he worked with such stars as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and Matthew McConaughey.

Reese and Jim had a son, Tennessee, in marriage. Reese also has two children from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshaw (married since 2014)

If this couple had love at first sight, then they listened to their feelings for a very long time – as much as 12 years!

Eddie and Hannah met when they were still in school – he is at Eton, and she is in a regular college next door. At first, they were connected only by friendship – Bagshaw and her classmates organized a charity fashion show, and Redmayne volunteered to walk the catwalk. With a naked torso.

Hannah Bagshaw and Eddie Redmayne

I was a pale, freckled guy, and when I came out, the girls in the audience did not pay much attention to me,

– recalled Eddie.

But Hannah seems to have converted.

After completing her master’s degree, she began working as a public relations specialist. In 2012, she and Eddie began dating, and two years later they got married. The couple have two children in common: son Luke and daughter Iris.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (married since 2012)

Alec Baldwin met Hilaria Thomas (his wife’s maiden name) in February 2011 at Pure Food and Wine, a vegan restaurant in Union Square.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

I was standing at the door with my friends, when he came up, took my hand and said: “I seem to know you”,

– recalled Hilaria, who then worked as a yoga instructor.

Baldwin himself admitted that this phrase was not the most successful, but nevertheless it worked. The couple now have six children. The youngest daughter was born with the help of a surrogate mother five months after Hilaria gave birth to her fifth child – her son Eduardo.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic (married since 2000)

Oscar winner Christian Bale met his future wife Sibi Blazic through his girlfriend Winona Ryder. At the time, Sibi was working as a personal assistant for a Hollywood actress, although she was also trying to build a modeling career.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic

Christian and Sibi have two children, but don’t expect details from them about how they fell in love or what their daily life is like – the couple is unusually closed.

George and Amal Clooney (married since 2014)

George Clooney has long been considered the most inveterate bachelor, and everyone wondered which Hollywood beauty would finally be able to charm the actor. But all the bets fell through – Clooney parted with his bachelor life for the sake of a human rights lawyer who worked at the International Court of Justice, Amal Amaluddin, to whom he was introduced by a mutual friend – he once brought her to visit Clooney at his mansion on Lake Como. In her field, Amal, of course, was an incredibly high-class specialist, but the general public was still much less known than George.

Amal and George Clooney

In the end, the wedding was also played in Italy – the ceremony took place in Venice. In 2017, the couple had twins – Ella and Alexander. Rumors circulated in the press this week that Amal might be pregnant again.

Well, Clooney, being a Hollywood star, does not at all seek to play the role of “first violin” in the family. The actor joked more than once, calling himself just “Amal’s husband.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney (married since 2019)

Jennifer Lawrence tried to build relationships with colleagues: on the set of the film “X-Men: First Class” she began an affair with Nicholas Hoult, and while working on the film “Mom!” Lawrence began dating the film’s director Darren Aronofsky.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

But in the end she did not marry an actor. In 2018, the actress began dating gallerist Cook Maroney (he followed in the footsteps of his father, who served as head of the American painting department at Christie’s until he moved with his family to a farm in Vermont).

In 2019, they played a very magnificent, but closed from the paparazzi and other prying eyes, wedding – only a few pictures got to the press. In a marriage with a non-public person, Jennifer, it seems, also became imbued with a closed way of life – today the couple rarely gets into the chronicles of reporters.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (married since 2021)

When Ariana Grande wanted to buy a new home where she could hide from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, her team found real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Ariana asked to arrange a personal meeting with her, because he seemed pretty to her.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

In May 2021, Grande married Dalton Gomez, the ceremony was private: it was attended by only about 20 guests.

It should be noted that before meeting with Dalton, Ariana also tried to build relationships with celebrities from the world of show business, but these novels were not long. Grande dated rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Mac Miller and comedian Pete Davidson.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn (married since 2019)

Ed Sheeran was in love with Cherry Seaborn in high school, and a mutual friend helped them reconnect years later: she was already working on Wall Street, and he just arrived in New York for a concert.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

A few months later, he invited her to a party with Taylor Swift – in July 2015, Ed and Cherry began dating. The couple tied the knot in a closed ceremony in January 2019. In 2020, their daughter Lyra was born.

Lisa Kudrow and Michelle Stern (married since 1995)

Lisa Kudrow first met advertising manager Michelle Stern when he was still dating her roommate. But Lisa did not become a homeowner, although she liked Michelle.

Michelle Stern and Lisa Kudrow

Kudrow said that when he went into the apartment to pick up his then girlfriend, she left the room so that no one would notice that she liked him. Their romance began only six years later, when they saw each other again at a mutual friend’s birthday party. They got married in 1995, and three years later they had a son, Julian. By the way, in an interview, Lisa noted that she had refused her husband intimacy before the wedding.