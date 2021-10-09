Don’t know! The first photos of Jennifer Lopez from the filming of the thriller “Mother”

The actress tried on an unexpected image.





Earlier this year, it became known that Jennifer Lopez is working on a new project along with the streaming service Netflix. The star got the lead role in the action movie “Mother”, which is already being filmed in Canada. The premiere of the tape will take place in 2022, but for now the creators of the picture are stirring up the interest of fans with the first shots from the set.

The other day, the paparazzi filmed Lopez in an unusual way for her. The star appeared in a daring look of camouflage trousers, a leather sheepskin coat and rough boots. In the story, she plays a killer who defends his daughter. Her heroine was forced to abandon the girl many years ago because of a dangerous past.

“Throughout all aspects of her career, Jennifer Lopez has played an important role in the entertainment industry. Working with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impressive stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world, ”said Scott Stuber, Head of Original Films at Netflix.