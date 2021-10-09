Dwayne Johnson on the video read a rap on the track Tech N9ne, upsetting music lovers

Actor Dwayne Johnson first rapped on the track Tech N9ne Face Off and upset some music lovers with his musical abilities. It seems like the Rock is better off staying on the Olympus of fame as an actor rather than trying to break into hip-hop. According to some critics, music is not something an athlete excels at.

Former wrestler and Fast and Furious movie franchise star Dwayne Johnson tried his hand at rapper, reading a verse on Face Off by hip-hopper Tech N9ne (real name – Aaron Dontez Yates). Scala, it seems, was never limited to a successful career in Hollywood: as Medialeaks wrote, the artist sells tequila and annually confirms his “boyfriend” status, congratulating an elderly fan on his birthday.

In an interview with Variety, the athlete told how he recorded the song with musicians Tech N9ne, Joey Cool and King Iso. Dwayne was friends with Aaron on social networks for a long time, and then met the artist on the set of the HBO series Football Players. According to The Rock, Tech N9ne personally wrote to the actor on Instagram with a proposal to read the rap.

I like music. Anytime in my films, when I can implement some musical inserts, I always like to do it, ”Dwayne said.

Initially, Tech N9ne asked Johnson to say the ending lines in the song, but Rock had a different vision of the process. The former wrestler independently came up with the text and wrote down the lines with the support of his wife, the newspaper writes.

We spoke on the phone and directed him. He’s so talented, dude, ”Tech N9ne turned to a Variety reporter.

The track, which, according to the hip-hopper, should energize listeners to work out in the gym, has gained more than 500 thousand views on YouTube at the time of writing.

But not all viewers were inspired by the collaboration between Duane and Tech N9ne, as Scala seems to have done. Some commentators decided that it was better for the star to continue her acting career, and not try herself in new roles.

tito.tg What the hell is this?

bora.bull Quite krinjovo, to be honest.

raul.pacheco02 Dwayne, I love you and all, but the music isn’t yours, bro.

However, critics should not worry: in an interview with the publication, Johnson explained that he does not strive to become a hip-hop artist and actively develop in the musical direction.

In the meantime, some critics cannot accept the work of Dwayne Johnson in rap, Woody Harrelson fans are discussing the conflict between the actor and the unknown photographer. As Medialeaks wrote, the star of the comedy “Seven Psychopaths” hit the man who brazenly took pictures of the artist and his daughter.