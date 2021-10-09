Emma Radukanu lost the 1st match to the Belarusian after winning the US Open

British tennis player Emma Radukanu in the second round of the Indian Wells tournament lost to the 100th racket of the world to the Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich. For 18-year-old Emma, ​​this was the first match after winning the US Open, where she did not give her opponents a single set and became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Alexandra Sasnovich commented on the victory.

“I understood that I needed to go out and show my tennis, play 100%. I knew that Emma won the US Open – and I lost there in the first round. Little difference, right? So I just tried. I wanted to enjoy the match. I love tennis, I love to play. This is my life, ”she said in an interview after the match.

US Open Medvedev’s racket from the US Open is on display in the Tennis Hall of Fame YESTERDAY AT 18:21

The meeting ended with the score 6: 2, 6: 4 in favor of Sasnovich, and in the second set Radukanu was leading 4: 2.

For Sasnovich, this victory was the fourth in 11 matches against the top 50 this season. At the same time, her rivals appeared twice during the meeting. In the third round, Sasnovich will face the 2015 champion Simona Halep.

Andy Murray’s wedding ring was stolen along with sneakers – he wears it on laces

Follow the tennis news on Eurosport.ru

US Open Radukanu fired her coach. He led her to victory at the US Open 09/25/2021 at 08:11