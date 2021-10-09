Emma Stone decided to sue Disney after Scarlett Johansson

American actress Emma Stone decided to sue Disney following her colleague Scarlett Johansson, Screen Rant reports. The reason for the proceedings, most likely, will be a picture with the participation of the artist “Cruella”, released in 2021.

Ribbon released for rent simultaneously with the premiere on the Disney + platform. The film was well received by critics and audiences, but the box office was modest ($ 221 million with a budget of about $ 200 million). In fact, the box office failure is explained by showing the comedy on the Web.

Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on July 29. The actress’s contract meant a reward depending on the box office in cinemas and did not provide for the premiere online streaming of “Black Widow”. Lawyers believe the Disney + release could have cost her over $ 50 million.

Black Widow was named the most anticipated film of the summer back in May. Starring American star Scarlett Johansson and Briton Florence Pugh. Events unfold before the movie “Avengers: Infinity War”, but after the movie comic “The First Avenger: Confrontation”. According to the plot, Natasha Romanoff has to face her past face to face: remember what was in her life long before joining the Avengers team.

Earlier, the Walt Disney Company called the lawsuit of American actress Scarlett Johansson unfounded due to the online release of the blockbuster “Black Widow” on the Disney + platform, the studio said in a statement. In response to the claims, the top manager also disclosed the Hollywood star’s fee for the main role in the film – $ 20 million.











