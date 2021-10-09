Ethereum expects a fall, which will be replaced by explosive growth – expert forecast

Ethereum (Ether, ETH, Ethereum), which has begun to weaken, is predicted to fall by at least 10% from current values, to $ 3,200 per coin. In a pessimistic scenario, the rate will go even lower. At the same time, on the long-term horizon, quotes may soar to an unprecedented level of $ 10,000. This was written on Twitter by financial analyst of the business magazine Forbes David Gokhshtein.

The prerequisite for a decline declared by the expert is the entry of the ETH into a “very strong resistance zone” after a 22% strengthening in recent days (at the peak of growth, the “ether” quotes reached $ 3,650). After reaching a local maximum, “bears” entered the business, rolling back the rate to $ 3,589.58 (data as of 11:29 Moscow time on Saturday; – $ 75.66 or -2.06%).

– The set of “bearish” factors helped to expand Ethereum: a rising wedge, a descending resistance line and an intermediate resistance bar, – the expert noted, confirming his conclusions with the chart below.

At the same time, after the fall, “ether” will go up.

“The $ 6,000 level will be reached quickly. The next goal is $ 10,000 “, – wrote Gokhshtein.

A little later, the expert published an even more optimistic tweet, which says about the possibility of overcoming the level of $ 10,000 by Ethereum. Translated into Russian, Gokhstein’s forecast reads as follows:

“I’m waiting for the $ ETH to hit the $ 10,000 mark for the party to really start.

Note: The only thing I’m thinking about is how the #NFT market will react? “

