Ethereum risks falling below $ 3.2K, encountering strong resistance | Blockchain24

A merger of at least three different bearish indicators appears on Ethereum’s multi-timeframe charts, suggesting that its ongoing bull run is in danger of running out of steam.

Ethereum’s own token (ETH) is at risk of falling below $ 3,200 in the coming sessions as its rally comes face to face with a zone of strong resistance.

Specifically, the price of ETH has risen nearly 22% from the beginning of the month to the current date following a market-wide rally. This pushed the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap from under $ 3,000 to over $ 3,650 in the first eight days of October, prompting more optimistic forecasts.

“Six thousand dollars will happen quickly; 10 thousand dollars are programmed, ”notes technical analyst Crypto Cactus from Twitter.

David Gochstein, CEO of the PAC Protocol Distributed Data Network, also predicted a $ 10,000 growth target for ETH.

But Ethereum’s price could face a merger of three notable bearish indicators that could constrain its upward moves and cut some of its recent gains.

Two Resistance Zones and a Rising Wedge

Three bearish indicators that can push Ether into a bearish reversal are a rising wedge, a falling resistance line, and an intermediate resistance indicator, as shown in the chart below.



ETH / USD price chart for 4 hours with bearish convergence. Source: TradingView.com

A rising wedge emerged as ETH rallied, leaving behind a string of higher highs and lower lows. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency’s uptrend occurred amid a decrease in volume, which indicates a lack of bullish conviction among traders.

In addition, the top of the structure – the point at which two trend lines converge – is located near two historical resistance zones. The first is a temporary resistance band, as shown in the chart above, that previously identified an ETH top above $ 3,650.

At the same time, the second resistance is the downtrend line, more clearly visible on the daily chart below at $ 3,800.



ETH / USD price daily chart showing the resistance of the downtrend line. Source: TradingView.com

As a result, a rising wedge top and two resistance trend lines create bearish reversal risks for ETH. If this happens, the Ethereum token will be in the middle between the upper and lower wedge trendlines.

This puts it on a path below $ 3,200, which served as a hoarding zone for Ethereum traders in the first half of September 2021.

Inverted head and shoulder activation?

A drop to or below $ 3,200 does not necessarily push ETH into a full bearish cycle. Conversely, it can cause a bullish head and shoulder flip.



ETH / USD 4 hour chart with a potentially inverted head and shoulders pattern. Source: TradingView.com

If the setup works as intended, traders’ accumulation of ETH tokens will increase to about $ 3,200, causing a bounce towards the neck area in the chart above. In doing so, the ETH price will place its inverted head and shoulder target at a length equal to the maximum distance between the neckline and the base of the pattern.

This would put Ether on track to new all-time highs of around $ 4,500.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of Cointelegraph analyst. Every investment and trading move carries a risk, so you must do your own research when making a decision.