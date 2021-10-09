Euroleague: CSKA beat Anadolu Efes, almost losing a double-digit lead in the end

CSKA Moscow played the second match of the Euroleague regular season. With the task of rehabilitating after the defeat in the first round, the wards Dimitris Itoudis coped. On the road, Muscovites beat the best team in Europe, the reigning champion of the Euroleague – Anadolu Efes, having hammered 100 points into the rival’s ring. But everything did not go as smoothly as we would like. In the fourth quarter, the army team lost a double-digit advantage, and the outcome of the meeting was decided in an incredibly tense ending. The team of Dimitris Itoudis almost gave a sure victory.

In the starting round of the regular season, Muscovites lost to Milan on the road – 74:84. And it was not so much the defeat itself that puzzled, but the center injury received in the first minutes Nikola Milutinova… The player had an impressive preseason, but a knee injury put him out of action for about 4-6 weeks. Missed today’s match and army rookie Marius Grigonis… On the eve of the game with Nizhny Novgorod in the VTB League, the Lithuanian showed back problems. The timing of its restoration is still unknown.





The match in Istanbul was crucial not only from the point of view of rehabilitation for the defeat at the start of the Euroseason. CSKA and Efes met for the last time in the dramatic Euroleague playoff semi-final. Then the Turks deprived the Itoudis team of a chance to reach the final, where they later beat Barcelona and won their first championship title. As a reminder of recent success Ergin Ataman before the start of the match, the award was presented to the best coach of the championship. The previous trip to Efes (70: 100) in the framework of the regular season ended for CSKA with the largest defeat in history. So there really were no problems with adherence to principles.

In the new season, Efes’s combat agility has diminished, although there have been no significant changes in the team. In the first round, the team suffered a sensational defeat to Real Madrid – 69:82. And the game, in fact, was lost in the first quarter. In today’s match, Ataman’s team looked much better, but they still failed to snatch victory from CSKA.

CSKA took the lead from the first seconds of the meeting. The guests looked more interesting as in defense (due to the efforts Johannes Voigtmann and Gabriel Lundberg), and in attack – Tornike Shengelia only in the first quarter he shot 13 points. Efes was forced to foul on the opponent – in the first 5 minutes of the match the hosts already had 3 team fouls. A minute before the end of the quarter, the army’s advantage became double-digit, but the long-range shot Vasily Mitsich brought Efes back to the game. Three realized free throws followed. As a result – 26:21 in the first quarter. In the second ten minutes, the Muscovites were no longer allowed to break away. The game became more equal, but CSKA still had a slight advantage. By the big break, the teams came up with a score of 51:46.





At the beginning of the third quarter, Ergin Ataman’s charges gave a very good segment. They almost managed to turn the tide of the match. But “almost” does not count, and CSKA rushed forward. The advantage of Muscovites reached +16. Clyburn and Lundberg joined the game, who, by the way, scored all 17 points after a long break. But without a nervous ending, apparently, nowhere. There was no trace of the double-digit difference in the score. In the last minutes of the match, Efes successfully defended, converted their three-pointers and eventually crushed the opponent. Nine seconds before the final siren, the scoreboard was 98:96. Only one successful attack by the hosts and … But the outcome of the meeting was decided by Tornike Shengelia. He converted both free-line shots after a foul Adrien Morman, depriving Efes of chances for a comeback.

The most productive player of the match was the MVP of the last season of the Euroleague Vasile Mitsich. He chalked up 32 points. CSKA was lucky that the Serb was unable to help his team in a valid ending. He, having earned five personal fouls, left the court a minute before the siren. Shengelia became the best in CSKA – 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. 18 – on account of Will Cliburn (+7 rebounds), 17 – at Lundberg (+6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Voigtman (+8 rebounds, 7 assists).





Of course, some questions about the ending remain for the army team. On the other hand, they managed to beat the reigning Euroleague champions without Milutinov and Grigonis. After the match, Itoudis noted the limited staffing of the army and called fatigue the main reason for the unsuccessful fourth quarter. Next, CSKA will have a double week of the Euroleague. The Itoudis team will meet Zenit and Crvena Zvezda at home. At least the first game promises to be very interesting.