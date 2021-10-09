favorite books by Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks and others

Tom Hanks

“A Gentleman in Moscow”, Amor Towles

Tom Hanks is a big fan of literature, he not only reads a lot, but also writes himself. What inspires an actor? One of his favorite novels is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amora Towles. To a Russian-speaking reader, the story may not seem entirely believable – after the revolution, the disgraced Count Rostov is tried for a poem. He is not killed or sent to jail, but put under “house arrest” in the Moscow hotel “Metropol” – the action of the book unfolds within its walls, rooms and restaurants. All historical conventions aside, Towles has created a wonderful piece of art – here is a pleasant in every respect the main character, and philosophical conversations, and interesting people … It is worth reading!

“Sapiens. A Brief History of Humanity” by Yuval Noah Harari

According to Tom Hanks, this book is about each of us. The Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari has done something like a “short retelling” of the history of mankind. But it’s not that simple! He examines the ongoing processes from the point of view of biology and culture – according to Harari’s theory, these are two most important aspects that explain the development and behavior of society. The author believes that man began to dominate other living things because of his imagination – the ability to believe in what he does not see with his own eyes. In addition, people know how to interact and cooperate, which became the basis for the supremacy of sapiens on the planet. The book will help you take a fresh look at everything that happens in the world. And on himself too!

Julia Roberts

Wild Palms by William Faulkner

In an interview, Julia Roberts said that this particular book is her favorite classic. Julia appreciates Faulkner’s work for the tragedy, depth and amazing language that cannot be confused with anything. “Wild Palms” consists of two parts. The first is the poignant story of a couple in love. A man and a woman face a moral choice that ends tragically for them. The second is the story of a prisoner swept away by a massive flood. Despite the risk of being accused of attempting to escape and receiving an extra sentence, he tries to take a boat to the city and return to prison. What do these two stories have in common? Wrestling. Man’s struggle with nature and himself.

“Red Tent”, Anita Diamant

The Red Tent novel is a biblical story first told by a woman. This shocked Julia Roberts, who did not expect to discover such an unconventional view of biblical events. The red tent is the place where the wives and daughters of Jacob live, they cook food, give birth and raise children, pass on ancient knowledge to each other, allowing them to survive and even rise above the cruel reality. The story is told on behalf of Dina, one of the daughters of Jacob, a wise and observant woman who shows by her own example that this world belongs not only to men, despite the fact that women are in fact slavish in that era. By the way, the novel was filmed – in 2014, a two-part film of the same name was filmed based on it.

The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers

Julia Roberts is close to the literature of the American South, as she herself grew up in these parts. The novel “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” struck the actress with its truthfulness – this slow pace of life, spiritual isolation, heat and boredom. Carson McCullers paints a picture of a small town in the 1930s, where nothing seems to be happening, when in fact its inhabitants are experiencing internal dramas. The author shows the fates of various characters – a smart girl who is just learning about life, a lonely deaf-mute old man, a dark-skinned doctor and a successful cafe owner. All characters are very different, but they are united by the need to live in this sleepy backwater, finding some meaning in their existence. And will the reader find it?

Natalie Portman

Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

Natalie Portman liked this novel so much that for three years she gave “Cloud Atlas” to all her friends and acquaintances! This is a complex work without a linear narrative, in which there are 6 stories of completely different people – a composer, a waitress, a journalist, a publisher – each of them has something in common with the previous one. This is a bizarre interweaving of destinies, a continuous stream of life and the realization that we are all in one way or another “in the same boat.” David Mitchell masterfully mixes times and eras – and now the 19th century is somehow connected with the post-apocalyptic future! At the same time, after reading, an integral impression remains – and this is the main feature of the book.

Cate blanchett

Tender Night by Francis Scott Fitzgerald

Not just The Great Gatsby! The novel “Tender Night” is one of the best works of Francis Scott Fitzgerald and the favorite book of Cate Blanchett, to whom her husband handed it with the words: “You cannot die without reading this novel.” The action takes place on the French Riviera, a psychiatrist and his wife, whom he once cured of a mental illness, relax on the coast, get bored, try to diversify their social circle with new characters, change and, finally, completely destroy their love … But when it seemed that these feelings would be eternal! But no, Fitzgerald, as a subtle psychologist, shows that even the most dear people come into our lives only for a while.

Daniel Radcliffe

“The Master and Margarita”, Mikhail Bulgakov

According to Daniel Radcliffe, Bulgakov’s novel The Master and Margarita is an amazing combination of imagination, madness, satire, humor and, of course, love. This is a novel in a novel – one plot line develops in pre-war Moscow, where mysticism is intertwined with Soviet life, where the Master and Margarita live, where Woland and his retinue do their dark deeds … The second line is the Master’s novel dedicated to Pontius Pilate. These are reflections on the incredible power of the word (“Manuscripts do not burn!”), Absolute evil and love, for which there are no barriers.

Tilda Swinton

Orlando, Virginia Woolf

One of the most famous novels by Virginia Woolf is a fascinating phantasmagoria in which the main character of Orlando, an English nobleman, remains forever young. He lives a life of 350 years, changing cities, countries, eras and even gender. Tilda Swinton says that while reading this book, she fantasized about just such a biography for herself – absurd, fantasy and fascinating. At the same time, the novel is not just philosophical, but also satirical – in it Wolfe also ridicules the English high society, which managed to endlessly bore the protagonist.

Anthony Hopkins

“God Is Not Love. How Religion Poisons Everything” by Christopher Hitchens

Anthony Hopkins described the author of this book, journalist and publicist Christopher Hitchens, “an amazing atheist and an amazing person.” If your religious feelings are easily offended, then you shouldn’t read it. But to everyone else, the harsh criticism of religion, which Hitchens considers the cause of violence, racism, intolerance and other “diseases” of humanity, may seem curious. The author analyzes the texts of the Bible and gives his comments to them, connects religious beliefs with the facts of modern history and tries to find relationships. According to Hitchens, humanity needs a new “Age of Enlightenment”, which will open its eyes to the true meaning of all religions and begin a new chapter in its development.

