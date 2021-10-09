Fernando Alonso: This is our best qualification of the season

On Saturday night, Fernando Alonso talked about the yellow flag incident and the anticipated race tomorrow …



Question: How do you assess the results of the qualification?

Fernando Alonso: Difficult qualification. The asphalt was wetter than we expected. After the third workout, the track dried up, but it took a long time before it was completely dry. Even in the first corner, the asphalt remained wet. If it rains tomorrow morning, the track will not have time to dry before the start of the race.

The machine is fast on all rubber compounds. The speed was enough to reach the final on Medium, although usually we do not have such an opportunity. I am happy with the balance and our strategy. As a result, I took sixth place, and tomorrow I will start fifth.

In Sochi we were fast in the race, here in qualification. Perhaps this is our best qualification of the season: we are 4-5 tenths faster than McLaren, two tenths ahead of Perez, and the same lost to Verstappen. I am satisfied.

Question: Please comment on the yellow flags incident. At that moment, the engineer warned you about the double yellow flags. Any confusion? And the second question: on the way out of the boxes, you almost lost control of the car …

Fernando Alonso: And it made me focus. Yes, at the beginning of qualification I lost control of the car at the exit from the pits.

I heard what the engineer said about the double yellow flags, I saw them in the first corner, the indicator on the steering wheel glows yellow – I knew everything. I stopped attacking, but it was the first lap in qualifying, where you still show for a while. But I slowed down. On the next lap, I was three seconds faster. No problem. I just got back from the stewards – they gave me the green light, so I’m happy.

Question: Apparently, here your partner is less comfortable in the car? How did you manage to add? What are your expectations from the race?

Fernando Alonso: I do not know. As I said after the race in Sochi, we did not expect to be so fast. Here we are just as fast in corners, just as good grip. Both tracks are suitable for our car. Esteban could have driven faster, but in the second part of the qualification he was unlucky with traffic. Tomorrow we both have a chance to earn points.

Q: You said that you consider George Russell a potential world champion. What results will he achieve next year at Mercedes? Will he be able to impose a fight on Lewis and win the title in the first season?

Fernando Alonso: Everything will depend on the car. George has proven more than once that he is a talented racer. Driving a Mercedes last year, he came close to winning in Bahrain. Of course, it will be more difficult for Lewis with a new partner. The task of the team is to build a good car for them. I think George is ready for this challenge. It will be interesting to follow his fight with Lewis.

Q: Are you more confident in the car after today’s qualification?

Fernando Alonso: I got the best out of the car. Sometimes in the first two parts of the qualification I took 4th, 5th, 6th places, and in the final my opponents performed better. Today I was stable throughout the qualification and happy with it. Perhaps we can add again.

After Baku, I have earned points in almost all races. My team and I analyzed what had changed, but we couldn’t find anything concrete. I think the point is that every time I get behind the wheel, I feel more comfortable. We work with engineers a lot, the team has adapted a lot for me. We prepare for each race and give our best 100%, I’m happy with the results.

Q: Do you have a chance to climb the podium this weekend?

Fernando Alonso: Perhaps, I have no chance to go up to the podium here. You need to realistically assess your capabilities. We have successfully qualified, but behind me is Perez. Lewis starts from 11th position, but at some point he will be ahead of me. Norris is very fast in racing. Unfortunately, sooner or later I will return to my usual position.