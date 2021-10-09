Figure skating, Finlandia Trophy, men: Kolyada – second, Aliyev – third, controversial refereeing

Jason Brown didn’t even try to quadruple jump, but won the tournament in Finland. Kolyada and Aliyev on the podium, it could be better.

“My God, why are they so frail here!” – the famous coach complained about the Russian singles Inna Goncharenko… At the start of the season, our guys didn’t really impress, but in the free program of the tournament in Finland, all three representatives of Russia performed very well and left an excellent impression.

National team leader Mikhail Kolyada and even dashed off to win, but, according to the judges, he lost to the American skater. Jason Brown did not even try to do a quadruple, and in addition fell from a triple axel.

Why was the US representative given such crazy points?

Powerful breakthrough by Semenenko and Aliyev

Already in the short program, the men had several unexpected plot twists. One of them, unfortunately, ended up with a minus sign. Hero of last season Evgeny Semenenko made a serious mistake on jumping elements and took only 11th place. There has never been such a bad rental short in his career.

“I will lose a lot,” Semenenko said to the kiss-and-edge, obviously reproaching himself for such a result. However, his coaches were more positive. Alexey Mishin and Tatiana Prokofieva tried to support the skater:

“Don’t freak out. The season is just beginning, you just need to focus on training, ”said Alexey Nikolaevich philosophically.

And indeed, Semenenko approached the free program in a different mood: Yevgeny pulled himself together and showed his teeth. An ideal cascade of quadruple and triple sheepskin coats, quadruple salchows and solo quad sheepskin coats – Zhenya was unstoppable. Also, the skater successfully landed two triple axels, one of them in combination with a triple salchow through the oiler. The artistic gift of Semenenko deserves a separate applause: the program “The Master and Margarita” in his performance looks really powerful and stylish. Definitely, Mishin’s student is growing in this aspect, which cannot but rejoice. For his rental, Zhenya received 172.60 points and became the fifth in total.





Russian figure skaters brilliantly opened the Olympic season. Not impressed only by Kolyada

On the first day, the European champion – 2020 also faced difficulties Dmitry Aliev… The skater is still struggling with the consequences of injuries and is only looking for the optimal shape. Prior to that, Dima refused to perform at the Nebelhorn Trophy, where the third quota for Russian singles for the Olympics was played out. In the short, Aliyev tore off the quadruple toe loop and became the fifth, but in the free one he was able to add. Even if his performance was again not without a mistake (bad exit from the quadruple lutz), Yevgeny Rukavitsyn’s student played two positions and reached bronze. Of course, while Aliyev’s uniform does not ring, he lacks speed and endurance in the second half of the program, but he fights and does not give anything just like that. The judges estimated his rental by almost 170 points, in total – 249.25.





Champions of Europe – on the way out! What’s wrong with the roster of the Russian national figure skating team?

Kolyada changes programs and fights jumping

One of the main intrigues of the Finnish tournament was the performance Mikhail Kolyada… In the short program, Mishin’s student appeared in the old-new image of the Nutcracker. The coaching staff returned the production of Ilya Averbukh and, it seems, was right. The bright ballet story with no less extravagant costume pleased not only the judges and fans, but also the athlete himself. According to Misha, he himself suggested making a number to this music. It is not surprising that Kolyada perfectly got used to the role of the “wooden prince”.

The only problem in such a frequent change of programs (Kolyada changed the short one twice – after The Nutcracker there was a production of “In Memory of Caruso”, with which he performed at the test skates), is that the athlete physically does not have time to roll out new content. It is noticeable that the choreography in the updated short is greatly facilitated, since Kolyada also has to insert the quadruple salchow into the skates. As a result, in pursuit of both artistry and technique, the skater loses in both indicators: it is very difficult to train the most difficult jumps when you have to develop new choreographic schemes for each start.





Going to Mishin is the best thing that could have happened to Kolyada. If it’s not too late

The American gave up quads, fell and … won

The new free “Schindler’s List” has remained unchanged. At first, the production seemed secondary, but Kolyada was able to bring something of his own into it. The skater did a good job with the technical content: a quadruple salchow with a small spot on the road, a 4T + 3T cascade and a solo quad toe loop. Unfortunately, Mikhail made a “butterfly” on the second trixel, but in general, these mistakes did not blur the impression of the program. The judging panel was loyal to the Russian figure skater – 174.23 points and a total of 256.98.

It is interesting that on the Finnish ice the story of the hero of the Jewish people Oskar Schindler was told by two skaters at once. The second was American Jason Brown. After the first day of the tournament, he was second, in the free program he did not declare a single quadruple, fell from a triple axel and … rose to first place. Traditionally, Brown’s rental was very emotional, but it is difficult to trace a specific image in the production. So far, it seems purely subjective that Mikhail Kolyada won the battle of Schindler’s Lists. And in terms of technique, Misha is three heads stronger than Brown. As well as Semenenko and Aliyev.





Kolyada’s audacious act. Why the best skater in Russia turned down an outstanding program

Nevertheless, the referees literally pulled the American into first place due to the crazy assessment for the components – 92.02 points. The difference between the grades for technique and components of 13 points is nonsense for men’s figure skating. But Brown, apparently, is being judged by some other rules. And the failure of the Canadian Keegan Messing, who was in the lead after the short program, allowed Brown to win the final victory. Three top Russian figure skaters were left behind. And at least Kolyada was obliged to be above Brown.

But the most alarming thing is that such a story could easily unfold at the Beijing Olympics. It looks like it’s time for our federation to be fully engaged. Otherwise there will be trouble.