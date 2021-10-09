Figure skating, Finlandia Trophy: women, short program: Tuktamysheva won, Kostornaya – 2nd, Valieva – 3rd

At the tournament in Finland, Lisa gave the best short program run in her career. And Valieva fell at the very first adult start.

The Grand Prix series did not have time to start, but figure skating is already very hot. For the first time this season, three Russian figure skaters competing for participation in the Olympic Games came together on the same ice.

Irresistible Kamila Valieva looked like a clear favorite of the tournament in Finland, even in the company Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaya… Many fans and experts read to the young student Eteri Tutberidze world record at the first adult international start. However, Kamila was grossly mistaken and showed that it was too early to hang the gold of the Olympics around her neck.

But Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who is now and then written off from the accounts, gave out the best rental in her career and bypassed two top figure skaters Tutberidze.

And this is a powerful application for participation in the Olympics!

Valieva fell, the judges showed severity

While waiting for our skaters, it was curious to watch Anastasia Gubanova. The winner of the final of the Junior Grand Prix – 2016 refused to compete in Russia and from this season represents Georgia. The first official tournament under the new flag began successfully for Nastya – if it were not for the penalty point, she would have overcome the 70 point mark.

Kamila Valieva was the first to get around Gubanov, but Tutberidze’s student is unlikely to be happy with this. A 15-year-old single woman presented an elegant peach dress for a short program in Espoo, but tore off a triple axel. With such a mistake, there was no talk of a world record, and the judges were pretty strict about the rising star. A score of 35.31 for components shows that Camila has yet to earn her authority at this level. In total, she scored 74.93 points, leaving her rivals a good chance.





Kostornaya remembered what she was capable of

If Valieva made her debut at the adult international level, then for Alena Kostornaya, the tournament in Finland was the first start after returning to Eteri Tutberidze. Unlike Camila, the 2020 European champion refused to take risks and preferred to perform a double axel in the short program.

Cautious tactics yielded results – clean skating brought Kostornaya 78.61 points and helped to gain an advantage over Valieva. But the most important thing is that Alena was able to regain the feeling of an impeccable performance in a competitive mode. She again soars over the ice, delighting the audience with ease and grace. Her program to the music of the young Russian composer Kirill Richter amazes with tenderness and weightlessness, and the judges are still ready to give her high points for components.

Another question is that without a triple axel, more than 80 points in a short Kostornaya cannot be gained, and the lag behind rivals in the complexity of content in an arbitrary one greatly hits her chances of winning medals. Obviously, Khrustalny also understands this. And since now Alena does not perform trixel, it means that she is not ready to do it stably. Perhaps it is the perfect rental without ultra-si that will give the 18-year-old figure skater confidence in herself.





Tuktamysheva gave the best short program in her career

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who performed in the last warm-up, had no doubts about the appearance of a triple axel. Already in the first seconds of the program, it was clear that Lisa went out on the ice to get high and infect everyone who looks at her with her insane passion. The clean execution of all elements, including the triple axel, only reinforced the impression of something perfect. Liza scored 81.53 points to the incessant applause and approving smile of Alexei Mishin. This is her best result in her career, but it is quite possible that only at the moment. She is very good at Oblivion tango. It is already clear that this is the perfect choice for the Olympic season.

And who, after today’s skate, will say that Lisa has no chances for Beijing?