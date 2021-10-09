Figure skating Jason Brown won the Finlandia trophy, Mikhail Kolyada – second, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Jason Brown, Mikhail Kolyada Schindler’s list, program analysis, video – October 9, 2021

The same music in the programs has not surprised anyone for a long time – this is a given figure skating that must be accepted. When using popular compositions, keep in mind that comparisons are inevitable. When Mikhail Kolyada and Jason Brown entered the Finlandia Trophy tournament, it became clear that it would be, basically, a fight between two free programs. Both skaters have a main theme – the soundtrack from the movie “Schindler’s List”. According to the draw, it fell out so that the skaters performed one after the other, and this made it possible to evaluate both deliveries at the same time. I decided to compare two different programs with the same background music.

Jason Brown

This is not the first season of the American skating “Schindler”. Compared to the 2019/20 season, when Brown just presented this program, there were minor changes inside, they changed the costume to a more expressive one. If we talk about the context, then Jason absolutely understands what he is skating about.

“My origins are obviously Jewish, and the story is very moving. I grew up learning about the Holocaust, Oskar Schindler and his history. I always wanted to skate to this music, but it had to happen when I reached a certain level. Now I’m really ready for this“- said the skater in an interview with NBC Sports.

This program is built around the entire tragedy of the Holocaust and its victims. There is no classic lyrical hero, the staging is figurative, it covers the whole story. Also in an interview with Philip Hersh, the skater said that he had read one of the most important novels written on this topic, “All the light invisible to us,” about the Nazi occupation in France. I’m not sure that a person with such a subtle mental organization could have mastered the “Benevolent”, but the luggage that Jason has is enough for conscious riding.

The rental in Finland turned out to be not so emotional, sometimes the skater skated past the music, shifted or forgot about important accents. Thanks to the fact that we have already seen this program, we can judge about it as a whole. Staging David Wilson cannot be called brilliant, but the movements, accents and choreography as a whole do not get out of the mood of the production.

Jason does well with programs with a clear cultural context, a prime example of this season’s short program. The American cleverly uses canonical and conceptual movements in choreography. Compared to Schindler Yulia Lipnitskaya Brown is inferior, but in comparison with Kolyada, he wins.

Yulia Lipnitskaya

Lipnitskaya’s free program always pops up in memory when they talk about this soundtrack. Why exactly she? In this delivery, everything came together – first of all, the strongest and familiar image of a girl in a red coat, which can be interpreted in different ways. Here you can also talk about the right time – home Olympics, the first team leader among skaters, a lot of attention and expectation. Also, Yulia herself, who proposed this music and made every turn with full awareness, practiced her views and choreography. In this “Schindler” all the circumstances played in favor of the production, which cannot yet be said about another Russian figure skater.

Mikhail Kolyada

When the music and the director of the free program Michael was announced, there was a feeling of anticipation and slight apprehension. After two rentals, only bitter disappointment remained. The main mistake, it seems to me, lies in the very initial stage – the choice of the hero. Oskar Schindler is a very controversial figure in world history, as are his actions. Until then, there was no doubt that Kolyada could roll up abruptly under the whistle of a teapot.

The program is gray, just like the original skater costume. Pantomime is appropriate in programs with a plot only when it is being read. Here Kolyada makes several characteristic movements and that’s it – then we see beautiful handles and turns. We were promised to tell the story of a character already studied up and down. This story is limited to the first seconds of the program, a couple of links and the final movement. Everything else seems to have nothing to do with what is happening.

It is commendable that the cuts are not only the most hackneyed pieces, we heard other fragments of the soundtrack as well. It’s terrible to say, but this is the only plus of the program. I don’t know if Mikhail is as knowledgeable as Jason, but the performance doesn’t show a sense of context. Substitute any lyrics here – and nothing will change (although this is Alexei Mishin’s favorite trick, as we know).

Separately, it should be said about the step sequence. There are already records of comparison with the short track, and we got the same result as a year ago – all steps, turns and twizzles are in the same order. Even the hands are set the same. I would like to justify this by the fact that the fourth level of the step sequence is recruited thanks to certain elements and their number, therefore, the tops have approximately the same steps in terms of the set of steps. But here we are dealing with the best rider in Russia, who can and should show his skills. And here is an obvious copy of one sequence that wanders from program to program.

Everyone remembers the wonderful program under the “White Crow”, which, as it seemed to us, became a symbol of a new stage in the life of the skater. And Aleksey Nikolayevich himself said that it was necessary to put the new program at the same level, and maybe even to interrupt the impression of Nureyev. Today we see that unassembled and detached Kolyada that Chebotareva had in recent seasons. More and more often there is a feeling that we – the fans and spectators – are much more important for good programs and clean skates than for the skater himself.

Every performance for the Olympic season must go through fire and water. Kolyada is still the main contender for a ticket to the games in the men’s singles from Russia. And while Mikhail, together with the director Nikita Mikhailov significantly lose in the battle of the Schindlers to Jason Brown.