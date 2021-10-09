Figure skating results Finlandia trophy today, Mikhail Kolyada finished second at Finlandia trophy, Dmitry Aliev third, Evgeny Semenenko fourth, Jason Brown won Finlandia trophy video – October 8, 2021

In Espoo, the men’s competition ended at one of the coolest “Challengers” of the season. Before the Russians Mikhail Kolyada, Dmitry Aliev and Evgeny Semenenko today there was a specific task – to rehabilitate after unsuccessful performances in the short program, in which they all got. Sport24 tells how it went.

The first of the Russian figure skaters to start was Evgeny Semenenko, who yesterday stopped at the 11th line. He is the only one today who performed ultra-s without gross errors: a cascade of a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop, solo quad-salchow and quad-toe loop, trixel, a cascade of trixel-oiler-triple salchow. I was impressed by the double change of costume for “The Master and Margarita”. In terms of technique, Mishin’s student today received the highest score among all participants, but he has not yet received high components from the judges. 172.60 points for free (3rd amount) and 5th place overall.

European champion Dmitry Aliev moved up to 3rd place from 5th. Today, the athlete fought for every jump: the quadruple Lutz saved in three, made a little mistake, but did not fall from the cascade of the quadruple toe loop, triple toe loop, made a pure trixel in the second half, as well as a cascade of trixel-oiler-triple salchow. Aliyev did not go to the third quad – in the cascade he performed only a double lutz-triple toe loop. 170.97 points for the free free trial under the “Hopkins Waltz” allowed Dmitry to improve his position after the first day and break into the top 3.

Mikhail Kolyada with the free program under the “Schindler’s List” became the 2nd. It cannot be said that another student of Mishin coped with the free program. Complicated content did not obey him to the end: a quadruple salchow in threes, a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop – okay, like a triple axel-double toe loop. But the butterfly on the second trixel and the step-out from the quad sheepskin coat deprived him of the Finlandia trophy gold. Kolyada is not used to skating an arbitrary with three quads, but this must be done. Perhaps partly due to errors, the integrity of the arbitrary and the image suffered. So far, Kolyada does not reflect music the way he ideally can.

Another “Schindler’s List” was presented to the audience by an American Jason Brown, good buddy Evgenia Medvedeva…

This time Jason decided not to even try to twist the quad-salchows – by tradition, he got by with lightweight content. But even here I managed to mess up – falling from a trixel. From pure ultra-si, he made only a triple axel in a cascade with a double sheepskin coat. The athlete fell from the solo trixel, but secured the leadership due to the highest score for the components – 92.02 points. For an arbitrary, Brown received 170.13 points, and this is lower than all Russians. The break after the short program was decisive.

Didn’t keep the lead after a short Keegan Messing from Canada. The skater started with a successful quadruple toe loop, but then the program did not work out: a fall out of the blue, a fall on a cascade of a triple lutz-triple toe loop, not a single trixel. An advantage of 10 points after the short program did not help Messing, and with 150.19 points for the free program, he ended up only 4th. He was ahead of Evgeny Semenenko by some hundredths.

By the way, the Italian won the free program. Matteo Rizzo… Yesterday he flew so far that he didn’t even want to talk about him. There was no chance for a medal after that. But on Friday, Rizzo got together and had a wonderful rental, gaining a gorgeous amount for himself – 176.18 points. The judges never offend him with the components, and today he really deserved them. In addition, Matteo showed that serious work is underway on the quads. On 2 sheepskin coats, he went: the cascade was successful at “+3”, but the solo at “-2”. But everything else was sterile. With such a Rizzo, Italy can think of a medal in the team at the Beijing Olympics.