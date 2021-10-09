Finland 1-2 Ukraine, match highlights, October 9, 2021, World Cup 2022 qualifying round

Finland got ahead of us at Euro 2020, and now it is fighting with Ukraine for second place in the group and participation in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Trainer Markku Kanerva really an illusionist: he has put together a very strong team of players who, for the most part, are inferior in class to the players of the Russian national team. Yes, the Finns have a Norwich striker who scored in the Premier League Teemu Pukki, there is a reliable Bayer goalkeeper Lukasz Hradecki, which does not give the slightest chance to Andrey Lunev, there is a mobile center in Rangers Glen Camara and a talented, but injured center forward Yoel Pohjanpalo (it also belongs to Bayer). But these are only a few. There are not zeros behind them, of course, nevertheless, players who would hardly be stars in the RPL.

Before the meeting in Helsinki, Finland and Ukraine each had five points. At the same time, the hosts were in a better situation, as they had a game in hand. It’s funny that the Ukrainians have drawn all five matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.

The guests played without two stars – Alexandra Zinchenko and Ruslana Malinovsky… But if the ex-Ufa player is injured, then the Atalanta midfielder was not called by head coach Alexander Petrakov. Malinovsky’s conflict with Petrakov made a splash. The midfielder was offended by the fact that he was not made the basis for the match with France, and the coach announced Ruslan’s refusal to enter the field in sparring with the Czech Republic. The Ukrainian media actively discussed this topic, Petrakov was criticized. He did not become silent:

“Instead of supporting a person, they poured such shit and filth on me for two weeks … A lot of people. And you know them all very well. I want to say again – thank you very much. You only made me stronger. For a month and a half that I have been at the helm of the national team, I am so pleased – you all hate me so much, there are so many articles about me, nasty things. My motivation is so crazy now. They hate me so much – class. ” Moreover, at a press conference before the match with Finland, Petrakov uttered only 37 words and said that it will always be so. The coach can’t take a punch? The game had to answer this question.

Finland started with a powerful pressure, but Ukraine scored in the fourth minute! Roman Yaremchuk with Andrey Yarmolenko showed good interaction in the opponent’s support zone, and the West Ham winger famously shot from outside the penalty area. And from the “alien” right leg.

Petrakov perfectly prepared his team tactically. The Ukrainians lured the Finns into pressing due to a seemingly risky passing game in their own half of the field between the central defenders and midfielders, after which they ran away into quick attacks in free space. There were counter-blows and three in three, and four in four. And in the positional game, situations often arose when the Ukrainian team in one zone or another had an extra player. The owners, leaving the defense, allowed a large amount of marriage. In this match, you will not think that the Ukrainians have become weaker after the replacement of Andriy Shevchenko with Petrakov.





The Suomi team bounced back, scoring a curious goal. Success for the Finns brought a corner: Pohjanpalo won the air against Ukrainian defenders, goalkeeper Andrey Pyatov (by the way, who played the hundredth match for the national team) and the bar saved the guests from a goal, but then Nikolay Matvienko, trying to knock the ball out of the penalty area, hit Pukki, who put out his leg. Ricochet presented a goal unusual for football. Nevertheless, the first half remained with Ukraine. Combination involving Alexander Tymchik, Victor Tsygankov and Yaremchuk ended with a goal from the Benfica striker.

Ukraine also controlled the game for most of the second half. This time, Kanerva could not get the ball out of his empty hat – his ideas did not work. Perhaps the best moment Finland created again thanks to the standard, however Paulus Arajuuri, finishing off the ball from three meters after hitting the free-kick, managed not to hit the target. The owners were also unlucky. According to the statistics of shots on target, we can conclude that the game was equal – 5: 5. But the Ukrainians deserve three points. The first victory after five draws brings Petrakov’s team closer to hitting the joints. Finland will still meet with France, and Ukraine has already played with world champions twice.