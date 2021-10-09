Finland – Ukraine, prediction and bet on the match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup on October 9, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – October 9, 2021

In the selection for the 2022 World Cup, the Ukrainian national team shows mysterious results, and the next game with Finland in Helsinki risks becoming no exception. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match Finland – Ukraine start, and where to watch the meeting

The qualification match for the 2022 World Cup will take place on Saturday, October 9, at the Olimpiyskiy stadium. The beginning is at 21:45 (Moscow time). The main arbiter is the Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match Finland – Ukraine

BETCITY analysts believe in Ukrainians. The odds for the victory of the Ukrainian national team is 2.34, for a draw – 3.10, and for the win of the Finns, you can bet with the odds of 3.50. Option X1, in which the Finns will not lose, is estimated at 1.64. You can make a prediction for the match Finland – Ukraine for free. BETCITY gives up to three free bets of 500 rubles for registration in the mobile application.

Before the match

You will hardly find a more peaceful team than the Ukrainian national team. Five matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round – five draws. The yellow-blue started this series under the leadership of Andriy Shevchenko. With the arrival of Alexander Petrakov, the tradition not only continued, but almost led to a world record. No national team in the world has yet drawn 6 consecutive matches in qualifying rounds.

Getty Images

In general, Shevchenko’s resignation (especially with a stench of disrespect) was taken as an unpleasant surprise. And while Petrakov cannot dissuade the public in the opposite. Indeed, in addition to the draws added by him in the qualifying cycle, there were also 1: 1 with the Czech Republic in the last friendly match. And all this after 0: 4 from England, on which the cooperation between Andriy Shevchenko and the Ukrainian national team ended.

After the Euro, Ukrainians and Finns are in bad shape. Some skate the most vague draws with Kazakhs and Czechs, others simply surrender to the French on their field. The chances for first place are lost forever. Despite the fact that France also does not play in the best way, but it is enough for it to lead with a difference of 7 points. The Ukrainians and Finns are left to butt for the second line, which only opens the way to qualification, and there is also Bosnia.

Forecast for the match Finland – Ukraine

It is very difficult to look for the strongest in a match between two teams rolling down an incline. But we will try and say that there is no strongest here, and friendship will prevail again. Yes, for the sixth and record time in a row for the Ukrainian national team. The yellow-blues have a slightly higher quality line-up, but the Finns neutralize the difference with home stands and diligence. The absence of Zinchenko and Malinovsky will help the hosts by reducing the variability of the Ukrainian attack. In March, the teams played 1: 1 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev. It is very likely that they will repeat this outcome at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

Our forecast for the match Finland – Ukraine: draw, odds – 3.10.

Make a prediction for a match with a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 rubles.