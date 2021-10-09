Flare Networks Songbird Tokens Integrated into Copper | Blockchain24

Copper, a leading institution-focused digital asset provider, has shared details on the latest expansion of its asset portfolio. Among them, the Songbird Token (SGB) from Flare Networks is the industry’s first service for corporate clients.

Songbird Tokens (SGB) Now Available on Copper

According to the official announcement posted by the Copper team on their Twitter account, it has significantly expanded the set of assets available for storage and transfer.

Copper added 61 Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, 25 Binance Smart Chain (BSC) tokens, Solana Mango Markets (MNGO) and SGB platform core assets, utility token and Songbird governance token.

Songbird (SGB) is the “canary network” of the anticipated Flare Network (FLR) blockchain. The developers claim this Turing complete smart contract environment, EVM compatible, to be launched in the coming months.

Thus, Copper becomes the first organization-focused service to integrate SGB tokens.

SGB ​​adoption is gaining momentum

As previously reported, Copper offers storage services for hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The latest expansion increases that number to 350 tokens.

Step by step, the SGB token integrates with various services.

Shortly after the Flare airdrop, SGB token deposits were activated by the XRP-friendly cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue (BTR).