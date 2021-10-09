Fury has achieved greatness through roots. Tyson suffers from racism, carries vans and follows a gypsy ritual

Tales of Fury’s personality and career most often boil down to coping stories. In recent years, the great heavyweight has overcome depression, addiction to drugs and alcohol, and suicidal thoughts. He announced his retirement, gave up the championship belts because of mental problems, put on weight, quarreled with journalists and presented several high-profile quotes – for example, that the best place for a woman is “either in the kitchen or lying on her back.” However, the support of relatives, consultations with a psychiatrist, rejection of illegal substances and a new training program revived Tyson – he turned into a sane family man and realized that life is not limited to professional achievements.

Previously, Fury’s relationship with boxing ranged from passion to hatred – he either confessed his love for the sport, then called it shit. Since then, the British champion has found inner harmony and turned into a humanitarian activist. In interviews and public appearances, he regularly encourages people to share their difficulties with loved ones, seek help and not be ashamed of mental disorders. “Anyone can be on their knees because of mental health,” Tyson explained. “It doesn’t matter who you are. Even if you are a positive person, depression can still overwhelm you. I want to show the world that everyone can overcome this with the right attitude and support. ”

Fury’s transformation from bully to role model is mesmerizing, but the revamped heavyweight puts up with powerful opponents not only because of the balance between boxing, health and personal life. Tyson is inspired by his origins – after a break in his career, gypsy roots mean as much to him as a progressive worldview and self-care. He was born in Manchester, but always considered himself Irish, not English. His father is from Tuam, County Galway, and his mother is from Belfast.

The Fury family is an Irish Traveler, an ethnic group that resides throughout the UK, Ireland and the US. These nomads often live in tents and tents, move from place to place in vans, pass on special rituals from generation to generation, speak either their own language or a special dialect of English, which in their performance often turns into a set of inarticulate sounds.

Gypsy van in Ireland Photo: Getty Images

Irish gypsies are known for their passion for fist fighting (this feature was beaten by Guy Ritchie in the cult film “Big Score”), and relatives are sure that the passion for boxing was transmitted to Fury at the genetic level. Back in the 19th century, his ancestors bet huge sums on illegal fights, participated in fights and escaped police raids. “Travelers” were considered harsh fighters – freedom-loving ideals, the hardships of a nomadic lifestyle and constant conflicts with other local residents from childhood hardened them and made them dangerous opponents in hand-to-hand combat.

The ancestor of a rich tradition can be considered James Mays, who was one of the first in the Victorian era to wear gloves in the ring and propagandize the rules that were entrenched in professional boxing. He was equally effective at destroying rivals at fairgrounds, in the English championship and abroad – in the United States and Australia, where he participated in illegal competitions. Mace was familiar with Charles Dickens and Queen Victoria, and his special technique is considered the prototype of modern boxing – James was famous for lightning-fast lunges and the same speedy transition to defense. Over the course of his career, he persistently disowned his Gypsy roots, although biographers have proven that his cousin was half nomad.

“Travelers” have a long tradition with boxing, ”explained Fury’s cousin, Irish professional and former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee. – If you come to any amateur tournament in England and Ireland, you will see that most of the winners are nomads. However, they usually reach a certain age, marry young, and find other jobs. I think I was one of the first to break this trend and professionally devote myself to boxing. ”

Andy Lee at the weigh-in, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Since Mays’ time, fame has been achieved by Johnny Frankham (became the British light heavyweight champion in 1975), Francis Barrett (represented Ireland at the Olympics in 1996), Michael Gomez (38 wins in 48 fights as a pro) and Billy Joe Sanders ( former WBO Champion, British and British Commonwealth Champion, one career loss). Among the rest of the “travelers” stands out a distant relative of Fury Bartley Gorman, who from 1972 to 1992 dominated illegal Gypsy boxing and was the first to proclaim himself the Gypsy King. Tyson’s father went in for sports professionally, but did not achieve significant success and focused on his son’s career.

A rich heritage motivates Fury and arouses national pride in him. “All my family are Irish,” he said back in 2013. – I was born in Manchester, but I consider myself Irish because I lived in Ireland and have been there all my life. When I enter the ring, I represent this country. ” Tyson’s attitude to gypsy roots has changed several times in recent years. In 2017, when Fury failed a doping test and announced his retirement, he tweeted that he no longer considers himself a “traveler”, does not share the beliefs of nomads, and proclaims himself gajo (a slang term for non-Gypsies).

However, three years later, the refreshed and strengthened Tyson again imbued with the cultural identity of his ancestors: “I am proud of who I am. I like to feel like a gypsy. It doesn’t matter where you live – in a house, in a tent or in a van. The traveler’s legacy makes me a steel fighter, fills me with determination and the desire to win, no matter what. I have eradicated loser in myself. Being a “traveler” means never regretting anything. You did what you did and you move on. There are no “ifs”, “but” and “why”.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Photo: Getty Images

Fury’s wife Paris also belongs to nomads – they met at 15 at the wedding of a mutual friend, and five years later they got married themselves. “I spent my entire childhood in the camp,” explained Tyson’s mother of six. – This is a traditional way of life, it has no strict definition, there is no blood affiliation. We never go to doctors to determine who we are. ” Fury remains true to his roots – despite the huge fees for each fight, he still lives in Morkam, a small town in the northwest of England, in Lancashire, and to pump his stamina, he drags a beautifully decorated nomadic van. “Tyson will always remain a gypsy, no matter what he does,” the boxer’s father John is sure. “He lives better and richer than most travelers, but he is still one of them.”

In February 2020, Fury said that he was going to keep his hands in gasoline for five minutes a day for several weeks before the second fight against Wilder. This old gypsy tradition, according to legend, helps to strengthen the fists and makes the punch harder. The trick worked – Tyson won by technical knockout and became even more imbued with the customs of the “travelers”. However, the legacy of his people is not limited to rituals – Fury admits that the rich culture of fist fighting taught him not to give up under any circumstances: “You have to fight to the end, even if you are bleeding and it hurts. I’ve learned this attitude all my life. ” Children in camps fight without gloves and do not pay attention to abrasions. To admit defeat while you are still on your feet is to be known as a weakling among friends and family.

Another feature of the origin is hatred and discrimination, from which even the famous boxer suffers. Fury complained last year that gypsies are often barred from British bars and restaurants. He recalled a case when he and his wife were asked to leave one institution, despite the fact that Tyson was already a world champion at that time. “I think this is the most common form of racism in the UK and around the world,” the athlete admitted. “In many places it is considered normal to treat travelers like that. Nobody does anything about it. We mean nothing in this society. We are considered dirt on other people’s shoes. ”

For Fury, the prejudice against the gypsies turned into an additional motivation – he was not angry with his compatriots and neighbors, but he starts each fight with an even greater desire to show what a “second-class man” is capable of. In the ring, he feels that he represents not only himself, but also the people who are still persecuted and suffering from stereotypes. “We are not animals, but people, but if upbringing forms a person, then I was raised and raised to do this,” Tyson is sure. – Before the fight, I don’t think how scared I am. It’s like going to a lovely Sunday dinner for me. I enjoy it. “

