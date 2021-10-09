Gennady Orlov: Karpin and Dziuba should throw their selfish manifestations to hell – 10/09/2021

“What they write about Dzyuba speaks of his charismatic personality. He’s bright and can score. But physically he is really not ready for two halves. I can see this by evaluating the movements on the football field. You can be unprepared, but go out and play passionately. He had such matches. Of course, Artyom does not have a friendly attitude and disposition towards Karpin. And Karpin has no friendship with Dzyuba. But they must rise above that. This is the national team. These are the fans, the people. Do your best for our fans, please us. I address one and the other.

They should throw out all their selfish manifestations to hell and think about only one thing! They should go down in the history of football, at least in Russia, and show everything that they are capable of. One should show off pedagogical tact, and the other – dedication on the football field. If this does not happen, we will all lose from this.

I do not know if Dziuba will appear in the national team, but it would be useful to have appeared. He had a psychological breakdown, devastation. It happens that you want to throw everything to hell, and then it slowly goes away. But now Karpin must feel it. Well what to teach them? They are grown guys, men. They should do the best for all fans and football fans. And if they think about themselves, it will be very bad and selfish, “Orlov said on the air of the radio station Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg.