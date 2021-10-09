Gennady Orlov: “Valery Karpin and Artem Dzyuba must send selfishness to hell!”

Football commentator Gennady Orlov said what he thinks about the relationship between the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin and Zenit forward Artem Dziuba.

“What they write about Dzyuba speaks of his charismatic personality. He’s bright, he can score. But physically Artem is not ready for two halves, I can see it from his movements on the football field. While you may not be ready, go out and play passionately. He had such matches. Of course, Dziuba does not have a friendly attitude and disposition towards Karpin. And Karpin has no friendship with Dzyuba. But they must rise above that. This is the national team. Do your best for our fans, please us. I appeal to both. They should throw out all their selfish manifestations to hell! They should go down in the history of football, at least in Russia, and show everything they are capable of. One should show off pedagogical tact, and the other – dedication on the football field. If this does not happen, we will all lose from this.

I don’t know if Dziuba will appear in the national team again, but it would be useful to have appeared. He had a psychological breakdown, devastation, and this is normal for a creative person. It happens that you want to throw everything to hell, and then it slowly passes. And now Karpin must feel it. Well what to teach them? Already grown up guys, men. They must do better for all of us, fans, football fans. And if they think about themselves, it will be very bad, “Orlov argued on the air of the radio” Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg “.

