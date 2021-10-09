Goalkeeper Carey Price left Montreal to host hockey assistance program – 8 October 2021

Shock and misunderstanding was experienced on Thursday by all people who are not indifferent to the future of the Montreal Canadiens. The general manager of the club, Marc Bergeven, gave a press conference in the morning, at which he made a sensational statement. Carey Price has left the team’s location and will soon undergo a program of assistance to NHL hockey players.

“I found out about it yesterday and it took me by surprise. Hopefully, for Carey and his family, better days lie ahead. I now think of him as a person, not as a player. “Said Bergevin.

And these words were enough to understand that the most expensive goalkeeper in the world has serious problems. More serious than a knee injury that caused surgery in the summer. Montreal didn’t dwell on Price’s current condition. It was enough just to say that there are difficulties. Made a statement about the situation of the goalkeeper’s wife Angela Price.

“It’s not so important what is at stake, you always need to put your moral and psychological well-being first, not only in words, but also in actions. Carey made the best decision that will help not only him, but our entire family. My children and I will visit him regularly, I will give him maximum support. A person should get help if he needs it.

It is very important that we show our children that asking for help and allowing others to support themselves is not only good, but encouraged at any time and under any circumstances. “

The player assistance program was created by the league and the trade union for hockey players who are faced with psychological illnesses, drug and alcohol addiction. Obviously, Price is not being sent for treatment for physical problems. Moreover, he was in the training camp of “Montreal”, gave interviews and was going to start the regular season. What exactly happened, a breakdown, problems with alcohol or drugs, one can only guess. Perhaps the consequences of an injury, the situation in the draft expansion, when Seattle almost took the best Canadian goalkeeper, family problems or something else. Now it would be inappropriate to disclose details, because the difficulties have not been overcome. I am sure that Price, having decided to announce his condition, will one day tell what happened. Just as his partner did a few weeks ago: Jonathan Drouin frankly admitted that he suffered from insomnia and anxiety disorder.

Drouin missed the end of the regular season and the entire playoffs, but fully recovered by the start of the new season. Bergevin expects that Price’s recovery will also not be delayed, and there is no talk of retirement. “It will be unavailable for at least 30 days, but possibly longer. There is no set schedule “, – said Mark. At the same time, he expressed confidence that Carey will return this season. And in the Canadian national team at the Olympics, they are very much waiting for him, there is no equivalent replacement for him. His loss would be a disaster for the favorite in Beijing.

Overseas, the news about Price’s condition was greeted with sympathy. The fans express their respect to him for telling him about the existence of the problem, they hope for the player’s recovery. Journalists note that Carey, being a symbol of Montreal, showed that he is not just a hockey player, but a person who can have difficult periods. And the main thing is that he recognized the problem and is ready to solve it. “Price is important to us, he is not just a team player, he is a person. And I think this is what worries us the most. “, – these words of Bergevin show what this situation means for “Canadies”. While the goalkeeper is being treated, his team will play for him. For the one who gave 14 years to the club.

