Goodbye hair! Rihanna showed her new haircut “for a boy”

The star started May with a bold makeover.





Instagram @badgalriri

Rihanna











The other day, the 33-year-old singer was captured on her way to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. She shone in a vintage Dior trench coat and bright green trousers, but the focus was not on the stylish outfit, but on RiRi’s new hairstyle – a cheeky “boy-like” haircut.

Rihanna already cut her hair in 2012, when she was still releasing songs and performing on stage. The star has focused on her lingerie and makeup brands for the past few years, though fans are begging her to resume her music career. The singer claims that she has recorded a new album, but is not yet ready to present it to the world.

RiRi began experimenting with her image when she was still in school, which she said a couple of years ago in an interview with Sarah Paulson: “The only thing my mother didn’t allow me was to cut my hair and dye it black. I wanted to do this since I was 14 years old, but she would not allow it. Instead, I tried adding burgundy strands and was sent home at school. I was told to take them out or paint them. I drove into town and bought a dark brown varnish. I spent $ 70 on these strands, they should have been useful! “