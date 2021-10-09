Gotovets broke the net of the goal, Kvartalnov performed a power technique. Photo of the victory of “Avangard”

On October 9, in Balashikha, at the Yuri Lyapkin Arena-Balashikha, Avangard Omsk hosted Spartak Moscow as part of the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match. The meeting ended with a victory for the hosts with a score of 5: 2 (1: 0, 1: 2, 3: 0).

Avangard head coach Bob Hartley summed up the match against Spartak Moscow (5: 2).

“A good victory, showed character. The opponents fought, tried to win, but when Spartak equalized the score, even though it happened shortly before the siren for the break, it only made us better. After the check-out, which was unsuccessful, we could lose heart, but, fortunately, everything turned out the other way around. The third period was the best in our performance today. Paré scored an important goal, an important goal from Gritsyuk in the majority and a safety puck for Bryukvin. I am very proud of my team.

It is very important that today we scored 5 goals at once. In the match against Barys, we didn’t score even once, although we created chances, maybe even more than today. But such situations happen with any team. The main thing is to show character and represent your club with pride, which we did. Our 5 goals were very good today, I am very pleased, “- the Championship correspondent Lev Lukin reports Hartley.

The best shots from the match “Avangard” – “Spartak” – in the photo report of the special photojournalist of the “Championship” Alexander Safonov.