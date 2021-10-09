Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix qualifier, but starts 11th, Bottas 2nd, Max 3rd, Mazepin 20th

Now Bottas will have to restrain Verstappen and not let him win.

Qualifying win but not pole

Traction on the tarmac, like last season, became the main theme in the paddock of the Turkish Grand Prix. But if then the problem was in the new and too smooth asphalt, now the weather has played a role. After the last night of rain, the track remained damp – the air temperature warmed up only to 19 degrees, but the clouds hanging over the track did not allow the asphalt to dry out. In cloudy and cool conditions, the tires refused to warm up – in the second segment, many even preferred the “medium”.

However, for the final segment, all the leaders confidently chose “software”. In the first attempts, he unexpectedly fired Valtteri Bottasahead of Lewis Hamilton by 0.02 seconds. Max Verstappen, on Friday experiencing problems with the balance of the car, lost more than 0.2 seconds to the Finn and was the third.

In the second attempt, Hamilton surpassed Bottas – 1: 22.868, which became a new record for Istanbul Park. Neither Verstappen nor Valtteri could answer the reigning champion in any way and remained second and third. True, for the replacement of the internal combustion engine, Lewis will start only 11th, so that the first row of the starting grid will be divided by Bottas and Verstappen.

Charles Leclair qualified 4th and will start third – the second row will share with him Pierre Gasly. Sixth qualified Fernando Alonso – Spanish veteran will start Sunday’s top 5 race. Sergio Perez located only in 7th position, but ahead of Norris, Stroll and Tsunodu.

Russell and Leclair made a mistake in the last turns

Sebastian Vettel 0.15 seconds were not enough before reaching the final segment, but the German will eventually start from the eleventh position. 12th qualified Esteban Ocon – the Frenchman lost more than 0.9 seconds to Alonso in a cold track.

However, most of all unlucky George Russell. In the last attempt, the Briton made a mistake in the last corner, but returned to the track and could count on a slight improvement, but the power plant malfunctioned, ruining the acceleration. Russell finished 13th and was not overly pleased with it – a good illustration of Williams’ progress in recent years.

14th qualified Mick Schumacher, who perfectly navigated the first segment and passed it with the 12th time, and remained on the 15th line Carlos Sainz – the Spaniard was given a new engine, so that in any case he starts from the end of the starting grid.





Riccardo stayed in Q1

Only 16th place took Daniel Riccardo: the Australian already under the checkered flag at the very end of the first segment was knocked out of the top 15 by Fernando Alonso. Following the Australian was located Nicholas Latifi.

The session for Alfa Romeo turned out to be a real failure: Antonio Giovinazzi showed the 18th time, and Kimi Raikkonen could not add in the last attempt and was only 19th.

Russian Nikita Mazepin took the last place. The Russian twice failed to get into the first corner, and although in the end he was able to collect a circle, he lost 2.9 seconds to Mik Schumacher.

The Turkish Grand Prix starts on Sunday, October 10 at 15:00 Moscow time.