Horner: I hope we get closer to Mercedes in the race

The head of the Red Bull Racing team, Christian Horner, commenting on the results of the qualification, in which Max Verstappen showed the third place, and Sergio Perez – the seventh, expects that on Sunday his drivers will be able to keep a higher pace.

Question: Given Max’s difficulties yesterday, how do you assess the results of the qualification?

Christian Horner: I think the team made significant improvements last night by tackling a number of issues. The entire engineering team working here on the track, with the support of the specialists who work at the base in Milton Keynes, coped well with their task, so there is progress. I hope this will help us better prepare for tomorrow’s race.

Question: You have just talked with Sergio Perez, who even lost almost four tenths to Pierre Gasly – are you upset with his result?

Christian Horner: Yes, very upset, because on rolled tires he showed quite a decent time, on Medium tires in the second session he was also quite fast, but in the final in a decisive attempt on a new set of soft tires he could not put together a good lap. According to him, too strong understeer prevented.

All this has yet to be dealt with, but we hope that tomorrow he will be able to make good progress, in which Sergio should be helped by the tactics that we have developed for him.

Question: Is Sergio going to stop Lewis from breaking forward? Did you give him any instructions on this matter?

Christian Horner: It is clear that the best way to beat Mercedes is to start ahead of them. But we are primarily focused on our own race, we will try to ensure that both riders earn as many points as possible. Hopefully, in the race we will be closer to Mercedes in pace than in qualification – as we saw, on one fast lap they are very fast, but tomorrow we’ll see if they can maintain that speed throughout the entire Grand Prix distance.

Question: And if Verstappen manages to get ahead of Bottas at the start or on the first lap, do you think he will be able to keep this position?

Christian Horner: The situation promises to be interesting! Probably, while Lewis is the fastest on this track, the Mercedes car works great on such asphalt, and he will quickly make his way forward. But our business is to focus on our own race, choose the right tactics, avoid problems with reliability – there are many factors, and we’ll see how everything goes tomorrow.

Q: Given that Mercedes in the previous stages had some difficulties with the engines, do you hope that the problems will continue to haunt them, and this can also help you?

Christian Horner: Obviously, opponents have to push hard, and when you do it, chances are that this can affect the reliability of the technique. But there is still a third of the championship ahead, many races will take place before Abu Dhabi, and we will simply deal with solving our problems, trying to ensure that our team is in the best possible shape.

I also want to emphasize that Pierre Gasly had a great qualification, showing the 5th result – on Saturdays he generally works very well. And if in tomorrow’s race he manages to hold back at least one of the Mercedes drivers, it will be welcome!