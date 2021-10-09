Hounded Johnny Depp starred in “Evening Urgant” after scandalous trial with Amber Heard

The actor does not appear on the screen for almost six months.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who got into a high-profile scandal with Amber Heard, first appeared on TV.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star starred remotely in the Russian show Evening Urgant. Depp talked to Ivan Urgant via video link.

On the eve of Channel One, “Evening Urgant” was released, in which Johnny Depp was broadcast on the monitor. Urgant did not ask the actor questions about the scandalous separation from Hurd, who accused him of assault, rape, etc.

Johnny Depp talked about music, the love for which appeared earlier than cinema. The actor also spoke about his love for the work of Vladimir Mayakovsky.

Depp also remembered the time when Nicolas Cage was his flatmate, then he stole money from the actor.

According to Depp, money was scattered throughout Cage’s apartment – the pesos were left after his trip to Mexico. In the store, he exchanged them for cents, and then bought food and cigarettes.

He invited Depp and Russian fans to the film “The Great”, which is at the box office, and where he plays the main role.

“Johnny, what a pleasure it is to talk to you .. I would dream of playing with you,” Urgant admitted in English and invited the actor to his studio.

Depp’s Russian-speaking fans admired his remarks in Russian, love for Mayakovsky and stood up for him. Many are sure that he is not guilty of anything and his ex-wife will be punished.

“Best Actor, Undeservedly Accused”, “Joni is an amazing person! He just flies with energy, I can feel it through two screens “,” Urgant should have said at the end that all Russia is for him! ” ! Angry Bird will be punished !!!!! “, – Russian fans of Depp write with delight.

As Topnews wrote earlier, in November 2020 Johnny Depp was suspended from filming in the second part of Fantastic Beasts.

He managed to act in only one scene, after which the contract was terminated. For such a decision, the Warner Bros. film company paid the actor about $ 10 million.