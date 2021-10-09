How the release of the BWD is criticized after Alexander Emelianenko’s joke about women

The Network criticizes boxer Alexander Emelianenko, who joked about domestic violence in the new issue of the YouTube show “What happened next” with the host Nurlan Saburov. Some viewers believe that the words of the heavyweight can hardly be called humor, and they remind the athlete of the story for which he was imprisoned.

Heavyweight boxer Alexander Emelianenko appeared in the release of the humorous Internet show “What Happened Next”, in which comedians led by Nurlan Saburov conduct humorous dialogues with guests. In the new series “BWD” Emelianenko appeared on the stage second – after the popular YouTube character Yevgeny Ponasenkov, who, as Medialeaks wrote, took offense at the remarks of comedians and lost his fans’ love.

In the comments to the show, viewers indicated that they liked part of the program with Emelianenko much more than with Ponasenkov, but some people drew attention to the episode that alerted them. A dialogue took place between the boxer and one of the comedians, during which the heavyweight spoke about domestic violence with a smile.

– Alexander, but what do you think, beat women properly? – asked Saburov jokingly. – Periodically, – answered Emelianenko.

After the words of the boxer, the contented presenter shook his hand, and laughter was heard in the hall.

After the release was released on YouTube, many viewers admitted that it was unpleasant for them to hear a joke from Emelianenko, who in 2014 was held in court for the rape of a housemaid. A criminal case was initiated against him under the articles “Violent acts of a sexual nature” and “Theft of documents” due to the fact that the boxer allegedly stole a passport from a girl.

In May 2015, the athlete was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in a general regime colony. A year earlier, another girl had turned to the police with the accusation of rape against Emelianenko, who later withdrew the claims.

After the release of “BWD” it turned out that the words of the boxer seemed unacceptable to many.

After the part with Emelianenko, there is some kind of anxiety.

And no one in #ChtoBeDer is embarrassed by the joke about domestic violence from Emelianenko ??????

Other commentators clarified that they remember the rape episode and do not consider the humor about the abuse of women from Emelianenko as funny.

No, they don’t judge or punish such jokes, they just laugh at them and shake hands with them. And what’s wrong, it’s just a joke!

05/19/2015 – A. Emelianenko was convicted of rape of a housekeeper. Is it still funny?

Isn’t it too early to be free for such a crime? This is also a problem. Of course, it is also a derivative of the culture of violence, but … They gave a little.

Some of the viewers who watched the show decided that Emelianenko’s words about the beating of women were not at all a joke.

No, I’m not a supporter of the fact that the grass was greener before. I listened to “Red Mold”, vulgarity and rudeness are appropriate, I think so. In general, I am in favor of any humor, with only one limitation – it should not hurt. And it should be humor. Emelianenko was not joking, that’s where [проблема]…

Twitter also compared the scene with Emelianenko with the situation that happened with the presenter Regina Todorenko, who, as Medialeaks wrote, expressed an unpopular opinion about the abuse in the family, after which the girl had to apologize.

I sincerely don’t understand why Todorenko gets a “cancellation” for the crooked phrase about women who have run into beatings, and a couple of thousand likes to the caste of ChBD and Emelianenko for the joke “how to beat women – periodically”.

Emelianenko’s words are not the only reason for indignation on the Web. As Medialeaks wrote, some men have to defend their unpopular opinion that not every guy is obliged to help strangers on the streets.