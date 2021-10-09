How the release of the BWD is criticized after Alexander Emelianenko’s joke about women

Boxer Alexander Emelianenko on the show "BWD" alerted the audience, with a smile telling how to beat women

The Network criticizes boxer Alexander Emelianenko, who joked about domestic violence in the new issue of the YouTube show “What happened next” with the host Nurlan Saburov. Some viewers believe that the words of the heavyweight can hardly be called humor, and they remind the athlete of the story for which he was imprisoned.

Heavyweight boxer Alexander Emelianenko appeared in the release of the humorous Internet show “What Happened Next”, in which comedians led by Nurlan Saburov conduct humorous dialogues with guests. In the new series “BWD” Emelianenko appeared on the stage second – after the popular YouTube character Yevgeny Ponasenkov, who, as Medialeaks wrote, took offense at the remarks of comedians and lost his fans’ love.

Viewers condemn boxer Alexander Emelianenko for words on "BWD" about beating women. The humor did not come in
Alexander Emelianenko at the show “What happened next”

In the comments to the show, viewers indicated that they liked part of the program with Emelianenko much more than with Ponasenkov, but some people drew attention to the episode that alerted them. A dialogue took place between the boxer and one of the comedians, during which the heavyweight spoke about domestic violence with a smile.

– Alexander, but what do you think, beat women properly? – asked Saburov jokingly.

– Periodically, – answered Emelianenko.

After the words of the boxer, the contented presenter shook his hand, and laughter was heard in the hall.

After the release was released on YouTube, many viewers admitted that it was unpleasant for them to hear a joke from Emelianenko, who in 2014 was held in court for the rape of a housemaid. A criminal case was initiated against him under the articles “Violent acts of a sexual nature” and “Theft of documents” due to the fact that the boxer allegedly stole a passport from a girl.

In May 2015, the athlete was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in a general regime colony. A year earlier, another girl had turned to the police with the accusation of rape against Emelianenko, who later withdrew the claims.

After the release of “BWD” it turned out that the words of the boxer seemed unacceptable to many.

Other commentators clarified that they remember the rape episode and do not consider the humor about the abuse of women from Emelianenko as funny.

Some of the viewers who watched the show decided that Emelianenko’s words about the beating of women were not at all a joke.

Twitter also compared the scene with Emelianenko with the situation that happened with the presenter Regina Todorenko, who, as Medialeaks wrote, expressed an unpopular opinion about the abuse in the family, after which the girl had to apologize.

