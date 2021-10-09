How thrillers are written

The second semi-final of the League of Nations between the French and the Belgians surpassed the first in most game parameters. Spectacularity and intrigue provided him not only by the highest level of performers, but also by their professionalism, incredible dedication and ambition.

The match of the teams sharpened under the attack is a detective novel with an unpredictable outcome. So the meeting of the French with the Belgians, professing an offensive style, was “read” in one breath. And how could it be otherwise, when the composition of the eternal rivals – an excess of classy forwards with unique individual qualities. Almost everyone is the brightest personality, capable of an act.

So is it any wonder that the meeting, decorated with unique nuggets, turned into such an exciting action?

This cunning neighbor

For the Belgians, clever De Bruyne, the ubiquitous Hazard and the punchy Lukaku worked at the forefront. Well, and the front of their work was provided by a quartet of dynamic haws with a creative bias. The most powerful, you see, fist – it was not easy for the French at first to resist his blows.

Try, for example, decipher De Bruyne’s ideas, if sometimes he himself does not know what he will do at the last moment – he acts on reflexes. Tricky puzzles and crosswords were offered to the defenders by Hazard, who builds the game on numerous false jerks that precede the main one. And there is no need to talk about Lukaku – the textured guy did not have much difficulty in scattering a couple of opponents, who covered him like bees on a honeycomb, and break out into the operational space. Or, in one motion, get away from the guardian, which he did when he scored a goal.

The French goalkeeper, however, blundered at the decisive moment – he failed to close the near corner, which automatically (this is the unwritten football law) made him guilty. However, Lukaku’s shot at the nine turned out to be truly a cannon one, and therefore Lloris did not even have time to raise his hands.

By the way, the gate guard did not have time to react to Carrasco’s low kick (again to the close one). So, whatever one may say, both conceded goals are to some extent on his conscience.

Each in his own tune

But, naturally, the Belgians provided a solid groundwork in the first half not only due to individual manifestations. They also looked preferable in the command plan. Against their background, the opponent looked overly fussy, even a little confused, as a result of which all his attempts to level the score after a goal conceded in the 37th minute did not lead to the desired result.

He moved a lot, but Griezmann flickered in the endings. I could not find free corridors for the discovery of Benzema. Tied up in endless Mbappé strokes. And most importantly, there was practically no interaction between the forwards. Each was blowing his own tune, and after the second puncture just before the whistle for a break, I would venture to suggest that even the French fans got the impression that the game was done.

Battery Deschamps

Only Didier Deschamps did not agree with them, who, in a few minutes of rest, managed not only to shake his charges, but also to charge them with a fair amount of collectivism. His team has changed, and so strikingly that already the starting segment of the second half has thoroughly shaken the confidence in the victory of the Belgians.

Well, and finally scattered her goal Benzema, scored in the 62nd minute with the transfer of Mbappe. The Real Madrid forward had to deal with several opponents on the spot before hitting, and he did it brilliantly.

After that, the French caught a game based on close cooperation and like-mindedness. The Belgians sagged a little – they partially lost their mobility, stopped keeping up with their opponents, and this is always fraught with mistakes when tackling the ball. One of them was done by Tielemans, knocking down Griezmann in his own penalty area. Mbappe did not miss the point.

The game went on a collision course, but with an obvious advantage in the endings of the French. To the excellent combination of the Belgians with the participation of Lukaku and De Bruyne, which almost ended in a goal in the 73rd minute, for example, they responded with several similar ones at once, each ending with dense blows into the “frame”. At the 86th minute, he struck closely with the Mbappe barbell, At the 90th minute, Pogba shook the crossbar from the free kick. Well, and in added time, Theo Hernandez hammered the last nail into the lid of the opponent’s coffin with an accented blow into the far corner, thus putting a fat point in the thriller at the Allianz Arena in Turin.

