how to sell bitcoin correctly :: RBC.Crypto

Cryptorg platform CEO Andrey Podolyan analyzed the chart of the first cryptocurrency rate and told at what point the price could begin to decline

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin moves in an equidistant upward channel. The price of the cryptocurrency is already close to its upper bound. Once it is reached, the asset is likely to start falling in price.

The touching of the upper edge will occur in the zone of $ 58-59 thousand. This is also the level at which massive sales took place earlier. These factors indicate that after reaching these marks, the value of the cryptocurrency may go into a decline stage.

It is not quite by the rules to play short in the ascending channel. It is usually better to select a rebound from the bottom edge towards the main movement of the course chart. However, in this case, you can try “short” with targets of $ 55 thousand (5% of the movement) and $ 53-52.5 thousand (10% of the movement).

A stop loss order must be placed above the $ 62.5 thousand mark. It is important to be prepared for financial losses in the event that this investment idea does not work. To do this, you need to correctly calculate the risk to reward ratio before entering a trade.

