“I am a realist – Hamilton will overtake me in a couple of laps after the start”, says Lando Norris – Auto

McLaren pilot Lando Norris summed up the qualifications for the Turkish Grand Prix, admitting that in tomorrow’s race he will hardly be able to keep behind Lewis Hamilton, who, due to a penalty for replacing the engine, will start 11th.

“Will I be slightly higher on the bars than I should have been? I think it won’t be long. Because Lewis will overtake me in a couple of laps after the start. I’m just trying to be realistic, and I’m not going to claim that I can beat Lewis. Because I can’t. It’s simple – I’m a realist, not a dreamer.

In general, the day turned out to be difficult. We were just not fast enough. I don’t even know what else to say – I think we were a little faster yesterday. The car was not so easy to drive and overnight we made several changes to the car settings, which, as we thought, should have improved the car’s performance and unleash its potential. But others seem to have done a better job. I think that the eighth position is the most that we could do today, ”said Norris.

